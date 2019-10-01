Native print art at Highpoint, Textile Center's mega-sale, and more art events this week

"Mimic: Modern Marbled Objects”

Closing Reception and Artist Talk for "Mimic: Modern Marbled Objects”

Where it’s at: Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., #100, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Marbling is a technique where artists create swirling patterns of color by floating paint onto a water surface and then dipping an object, such as paper or fabric, which pulls the paint onto the item. This week, learn a little more about marbling at this talk with Massachusetts-based masters Regina and Dan St. John, artists who specialize in book edge-marbling, miniature marbling, and custom marbled papers.

Why you should go: The art of marbling dates back to 12th Century Japan and 15th Century Turkey. However, it’s still a thoroughly contemporary technique in the hands of creative artists.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

"Transference: Printmakers in Mni Sota Makoce" Gordon Coons, 'We Can Not Be Redacted'

“Transference: Printmakers in Mni Sota Makoce”

Where it’s at: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Alexandra Buffalohead curates this exhibition of Native printmakers with connections to Minnesota, held in connection with the Native American Art Studies Association Biennial Conference. Featured artists include Julie Buffalohead, Andrea Carlson, and Dyani White Hawk, who made their pieces at the center. There will also be work by Jim Denomie, George Morrison, Frank Big Bear, and Star Wallowing Bull on loan from Bockley Gallery, and artist-loaned works by Angela Two Stars and Maggie Thompson. Gordon Coons, Johnathan Thunder, and Tamara Aupaumut will be premiering new work in the exhibition, too.

Why you should go: While some of these artists are known for their print art, a number of people here are more widely known for working in other mediums. This show is an opportunity to see what artists who are recognized as painters, sculptors, and masters of other art forms create as they explore new forms.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday

2018/19 MCAD-Jerome Fellowship Exhibition

2018/19 MCAD-Jerome Fellowship Exhibition Reception

Where it’s at: Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Four artists chosen this year to receive the Jerome Foundation Fellowships for Early Career Artists will be showing recent works at MCAD. The exhibition includes Mara Duvra’s current project, Trending: Meditations on Blackness and Interiority, made of photographs, found objects, and texts. Marjorie Fedyszyn uses overbeaten abaca paper to create sculptures, while Tucker Hollingsworth pushes the limits of what the camera can capture. Lastly, Boone Nguyen will be sharing a multimedia installation that mixes photography, video, and soundscape.

Why you should go: The Jerome Fellowships are always a sure bet to find new, thought-provoking work by Minnesota’s top up-and-coming artists.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Textile Center's Fall Garage Sale Pop-Up

Textile Center's Fall Garage Sale Pop-Up

Where it’s at: Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Crafters, fiber artists, and DIY-ers rejoice: The Textile Center is having a pop-up sale and celebration, with proceeds going toward the center’s programming. The sale includes yarn, patterns, sewing machines, dye, craft books, buttons, needlework tools, spinning wheels, and more. The preview sale takes place on Friday, and includes first dibs on the goods, tunes from DJ Rey, and refreshments, followed by the big sale on Saturday.

Why you should go: This is a chance to support the Textile Center, which provides educational opportunities and exhibition space for fiber artists. This is also a great chance to pick up everything you might need for your next project.

When: The preview sale runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (tickets are $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers). The big sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (admission is free; or $1 for premium “Oval Room” access).