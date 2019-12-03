Nicolas Galanin

Towards Ending Museum Violence

Where it’s at: Law Warschaw Gallery, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul

What it’s about: Museums by their nature and design are colonial institutions, so how can we make them change? This conversation between longtime artistic collaborators Andrea Carlson and Heid E. Erdrich will tease out histories and look toward alternative futures.

Why you should go: Critiques of the violence propagated by museums and institutions have been integral both of these two speakers’ careers: Carlson is an artist and writer, while Erdrich is a poet, writer, and editor who has also worked as a curator at arts institutions. Both artists, who are Anishinaabe, will share their thoughts on how to decolonize and Indigenize museums and institutions in the future.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

"The Sky and the Earth"

The Sky and the Earth | Opening Reception

Where it’s at: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

What it’s about: Twin brothers Bly and Rowan Pope share their photorealistic drawings and oil paintings at this exhibition.

Why you should go: From hyperrealistic portraits and landscapes to dark macabre storytelling drawn with precise detail, these works demonstrate the brothers’ extreme skill in creating life-like imagery—even when probing the imagination.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday

"Open Door 15" at Rosalux L-R: Syed Hosain, 'Take Me Back'; Sarah Sampedro, 'Fishing Nets, Calais, France'

Open Door 15

Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Todd Bockley of Bockley Gallery curates this year’s “Open Door” exhibition, Rosalux’s annual open-call showcase.

Why you should go: This show offers a chance for Rosalux to mix things up a little bit, bringing in an outside eye to put together a show that’s fresh and has something to say in a unique way.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday

A sewing circle of Ojibwe women at Leech Lake, 1906. "Our Home: Native Minnesota"

Our Home: Native Minnesota Exhibit Opening

Where it’s at: Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul

What it’s about: The Minnesota History Center’s new core exhibit is an in-depth look at Native culture, sovereignty, and community in Minnesota, from past to present.

Why you should go: With a commissioned Moccasin Game, contemporary art, and beautiful historic objects, this show offers a 360-degree view of Native people in Minnesota. There will be free admission at the opening celebration.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday