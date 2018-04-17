Native artists, the art of housing discrimination: This week's top art happenings

Promo

Closing reception for "Renewing What They Gave Us"



Where it’s at: Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

What it’s about: A part of the Native American artist-in-residence program, this exhibition features work by Jessica Gokey, Pat Kruse, Gwen Westerman, Holly Young, and Denise Lajimodiere. All of these artists engage with Native artist traditions -- ribbon work appliqué, floral beadwork, and birchbark biting -- in ways that celebrate and renew these forms.

Why you should go: This is your last chance to see this beautiful exhibition featuring original beading, birch bark, and textile pieces from Dakota and Anishinaabe artists. This is highly skilled and intricate work from these stellar local artists.

When: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday.

"Still Here"

"Still Here" opening reception



Where it’s at: Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Indigenous youth from the Phillips neighborhood share their artwork in this exhibition curated by Ana Laura Juarez. It takes place prior to a performance of Underbelly, a collaborative evening of performance that is part of the Catalyst series, once hosted at the now-defunct Intermedia Arts.

Why you should go: Do you miss Intermedia Arts? Yeah, so do we. The building might be for sale, but the fearless artists who were part of their organization are still doing good work. Catalyst Arts, which is putting on the show, is an outgrowth of Intermedia’s Catalyst program, and is led by former Intermedia Arts curator Shá Cage. This is a great opportunity to support engaged, relevant art making here in the Twin Cities.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Redline"

"Redline" exhibit artist talk

Where it’s at: Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artist Celestia Morgan stops by JXTA to discuss her exhibition, "Redline," on view in the art center’s gallery space. The show takes on issues of racially-based housing discrimination, particularly in Birmingham, Alabama. Morgan uses mapping technology and photography as tools for her art.

Why you should go: Take a deep look housing discrimination -- both historically and in today’s climate -- through Morgan’s thought-provoking work and discussion of her practice.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Essma Imady

Essma Imady performs in her MAEP exhibit



Where it’s at: MAEP at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Syrian artist Essma Imady will give a performance on Wednesday honoring the life of a teenage Syrian refugee named Mays, who passed away this year.

Why you should go: To say walking through Imady’s work in the MAEP gallery is discordant is a vast understatement. The show, which evokes the trials and challenges of parents who are refugees, is often brutal in its depictions of the harsh realities of caring for children during war and conflict. Toys are covered in sand, or left with their fillings seeping out. Tongues are mounted on the wall, and the voices of children are heard in the gallery. Imady’s performance in the room should be unforgettable.

When: 7-8 p.m. Thursday.