Native artists talk at the Walker, art in an alleyway at Pirsig: This week's great art happenings

You won’t want to miss the closing party for Laura Stack and Elaine Rutherford at Rosalux, and the Walker is the place to be for a discussion about how museums and contemporary art institutions can do a better job presenting and exploring Native American contemporary art.

Promo

Imposter Syndrome: new work by Lisa Bergh and Lyz Wendland

Where it’s at: Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr., St. Paul

What it’s about: Artists Lisa Bergh and Lyz Wendland stop by Bethel University for a chat about their current exhibition, which features sculptural paper works.

Why you should go: The term “imposter syndrome” is often used to describe the feeling women and people in other marginalized groups get when they doubt their credentials or experience. With this show, however, the phrase takes on a second meaning, as the artists find a liminal space between 2-D and 3-D work. For the artist talk, Bergh and Wendland will share about their work and process, and what it means to beat out imposter syndrome in whatever form it takes.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

L-R: Dyani White Hawk, Candice Hopkins, Ashley Holland, Nicholas Galanin

Panel: Beyond the Guest Appearance — Committing to Native Art



Where it’s at: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Four nationally recognized Native artists and thinkers discuss museum practices around contemporary Native art. Anishinaabe artist and curator Dyani White Hawk will moderate.

Why you should go: Spurred by the Walker’s own recent reckoning with the way it has handled representation, as well as current events such as protests around oil pipelines, this talk comes at a time when there is an urgent need for museums to better serve Native communities and lift up Native voices.

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday

Justine di Fiore

Justine Di Fiore: Magic Carpet



Where it’s at: Pirsig Projects, 734 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Take a magic carpet ride down Lake Street when local artist Justine Di Fiore sets up shop at Pirsig Projects and the adjacent Biennale Beinalley. Di Fiore’s paintings will be on view from the sidewalk and alley, with the addition of an artist reception that takes place upstairs.

Why you should go: Justine Di Fiore has the ability to create incredibly lifelike portraits and figures, but her latest work is moving toward abstraction. Her female figures are set amid mesmerizing shapes and gestures, as she turns the more traditional approach on its head.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday

Promo

Laura Stack/ Elaine Rutherford Closing Party

Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: As Laura Stack and Elaine Rutherford close out their exhibitions at Rosalux, the gallery is throwing one last party to give folks a chance to see their work. The two shows include Lara Stack’s “In FLUX,” featuring amoeba-like paintings and collages that float between natural and synthetic imagery, and Elaine Rutherford’s “ORIGINALLY,” a series of paintings and drawings that play on the notion of a romantic landscape, informed by Rutherford’s immigrant roots.

Why you should go: As a long-running artist-run gallery, Rosalux is consistently excellent in the work that the collective members show. This is your last chance to see Laura Stack and Elaine Rutherford, so you won’t want to miss it.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday