Native art, dreamscapes, and Norwegian life: This week's top art shows

Well, good, because these Twin Cities galleries and art centers are ready to shift your thinking in small and large ways.

Dreams



Where it’s at: Ditch Gallery, 400 First Ave. N., Suite 535, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: In the creative mind of photographer Amy Ballinger, women float, swim, and get transported to magical worlds, often from the comfort of their own living room. Drawing on imagery from Alice in Wonderland, Victorian motifs, and the freedom from logic that dreams afford us, Ballinger’s photographs will sweep you away to a place of wonder and fantasy.

Why you should go: The world is awful right now so we need a bit of escapism. Amy Ballinger is here for you, with a series of gorgeous photographs that escort you into a mystical dreamland.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

Lori Greene

Artists Talk - Bring Her Home: Stolen Daughters of Turtle Island



Where it’s at: All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artists from the powerful “Bring Her Home,” an exhibit on missing and murdered Indigenous women, will be joined by curator Angela Two Stars for this artist talk. Donations from the event will go toward the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center to support trafficking victims.

Why you should go: If you haven’t had a chance to stop in to All My Relations yet, Thursday’s event is a perfect opportunity. It’s a visually stunning show, and one that’s impossible to experience without feeling an emotional impact. For the artist talk, some of the participants will discuss their experience making work on the topic, which is finally gaining some visibility thanks to efforts from Native activists around the U.S. and Canada.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Nancy Bundt

Perceptions of Norway: A Photographic Exhibit by Nancy Bundt on Modern Norwegian Identity



Where it’s at: Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: An American expat living in Norway, Nancy Bundt last showed her photography work at the Weisman’s “Prince From Minneapolis” show, which featured her rare images from Prince’s “Purple Rain” tour. Now, Bundt shares her photographs illuminating life in Norway, where she’s lived for the past 25 years.

Why you should go: Minnesota talks a big game about its Norwegian roots. But Minnesota’s idea of Norwegian culture is often stuck in the past. The “old country” exists as something trapped in time, not a living, breathing country that has shifted and changed, just as America has. Bundt’s keen eye brings Norway’s contemporary culture to life, sharing expressive images of the country’s diverse people and beauty.

When: Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Friday. On view through June 10.

Emily McBride

Slowly, softly, softer, sometime

Where it’s at: Quarter Gallery in the Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Four up-and-coming artists living in Minnesota are featured here as part of the Regis Center for Art Emerging Artist Program. The artists -- Zachary Betts, Allison Rose Craver, Emily McBride, and Sara Suppan -- use a variety of mediums, including sculpture, installation, video, and painting, to look at the relationship between the body and objects, exploring domestic space and themes of utility, labor, waste, and impermanence.

Why you should go: The four artists featured in this exhibition share a sense of liminality in their work, a shifting of meaning within the confines of a particular piece. While you’re there, you can wander over to the Katherine E. Nash Gallery to see work by the U’s MFA students.

When: Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Saturday; through April 28.