My Sister's feminist pop-up shop at Bauhaus (and other upcoming fashion happenings)

Luckily for those of us who prefer to look on the bright side, there are lots of fun events popping up around the Twin Cities over the next week, including vintage sales where you can stock up on cozy sweaters and the Walker's Jewelry Mart, which is a great place to scope out gifts for Mom.

Namakan Fur

If you've got an intense holiday list and need to grab gifts for everyone from Mom to your aunts to your grandma, this is the place to stop. For three days, the Convention Center will be home to the Minneapolis Gift & Art Expo, a giant bazaar of holiday gifts made by hundreds of local artists and makers. You'll beat the mall crowds and find unique pieces, like ceramics, handmade soaps, art, and way more. Pro tip: This is a great place to get a present for your partner's mom! Get tickets at www.giftandartexpo.com. (Noon to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Minneapolis Convention Center)

Tandem Vintage

Tandem Vintage, which makes its home both on Instagram and at Find Furnish, is celebrating their new studio in the Northrup King building with a sale where everything is 25-percent off. Owner Amanda Baumann says she's been saving fall and winter-ready pieces for this event, so get there early to get your hands on the best stuff. Tandem is great for vintage of all sizes, and for menswear too. (Friday through Sunday. Northrup King Building #225. Hours vary.)

L-R: Milkhaus, Nicole Collorodo

Walker Art Center Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart

Everybody loves a unique piece of jewelry, and one of the best places to find your next favorite accessory is at the Walker’s Jewelry & Accessories Makers Mart. They’ve gathered over 30 designers, including boho-inspired beaded jewelry from Madison Holler and Kisa Boutique’s Emily Kisa. If you’re a member, you can shop a mimosa preview at 10 a.m. (Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walker Art Center Skyline Room)

+NYLONSADDLE PHOTOGRAPHY+

Fem-Power Pop-up at Bauhaus Brew Labs

A few female-run local businesses -- including Uptown boutique My Sister, accessory and home goods maker A MANO, artist Michelle Brusegaard/MBMB, and Tandem Vintage -- are teaming up for a pop-up at Northeast's popular Bauhaus Brew Labs. They've got everything from statement tees to unique home goods and gifts, making it an easy and fun way to shop for both yourself and anyone on your holiday list. Hello, what's better than drinking good local beer and shopping? Not a lot, honestly.(Thursday, November 9, from 4 to 10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs.)