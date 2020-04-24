Mu chats with George Takei, Art in Bloom goes virtual: Free things to do this weekend

Mu-Tini Hour

FRIDAY:

Mu-Tini Hour

Free virtual hangouts. This week, Theater Mu's artistic director, Lily Tung Crystal, hosts writer, composer, and lyricist Jay Kuo; actor, social justice activist, and author George Takei; and \multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga. The hangout will be broadcast on Facebook Live, and you can register (and donate directly to Mu's artistic community) at www.theatermu.org/virtual-signup. 7 p.m. April 24; Free.

Land of 10,000 Streams

Three-day online music festival benefiting the local arts and music community, featuring 30-minute performances by Chris Koza, Jillian Rae, John Mark Nelson, Mark Mallman, Chastity Brown, Charlie Parr, Gabriel Douglas, Martin Devaney, Courtney Yasmineh, Amanda Grace, Katy Vernon, Heiruspecs, Carnage the Executioner, Dan Israel, Benjamin Miller, and more. Donations can be made directly to the performers during their performances. For more info and complete lineup and set times, visit landof10kstreams.com. 12-10 p.m. daily from April 24-26; Free.

Emily Gould and Curtis Sittenfeld

Online chat and discussion with the two authors about their new books, 'Perfect Tunes' and 'Rodham,' with an audience Q&A to follow. Part of the Loft's Wordplay online festival. More info at loft.org. 2 p.m. April 24; Free.

Low

A weekly live performance series from the Duluth indie veterans called "It's Friday, I'm in Low." 3 p.m. on Instagram.

Virtual Art in Bloom Mia

Virtual Art in Bloom

Tune in to Virtual Art in Bloom via Mia's Facebook, Instagram (@artsmia), and Twitter (@artsmia) channels for Art in Bloom images, videos, floral interpretations from home, blog posts, and more. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily from April 23-26; Free.

Booth's Ghost

Online benefit performance of Booth's Ghost by Wheeler in the Sky Theatrical Productions, featuring a pre-recorded production of Andrew Erskine Wheeler's award-winning 2019 solo show filmed before a live audience. Each free performance is dedicated to a different Twin Cities theatre arts organization, with a link provided to make donations to that organization during each performance. All performances will be streaming at www.facebook.com/wheelerinthesky. 9 p.m. Every Fri., Sat., and Sun. from April 24-May 3; Free; donations encouraged.

DJ Hampster Dance

Free online dance parties every night of the week, with a featured artist mix every Thursday and themed dance parties on Friday and Saturday. 7-9 p.m. on Twitch.

Dumb Machine

One-woman solo improv show featuring Jill Bernard, presented by Huge Theater. Show is broadcast on Facebook live. 10:30 p.m. April 24; Free.

Glensheen Mansion Virtual Tour

One week after closing its doors due to COVID-19, the Glensheen Mansion has launched a 360-degree virtual tour experience led by director Dan Hartman, one of the few people allowed on the estate at the moment. Hartman explores favorite rooms on the grounds, popular locations with guests, and providing access to previously closed spaces and rare items from the collection. There is also a newly launched tour app that has maps and audio descriptions for nearly every room in the mansion, as well as an eye-spy treasure book to help you explore the mansion. Those features can be found at glensheen.org. Virtual tours will continue every weekday at 8 a.m. CST via Facebook Live. 8 a.m. every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., and Fri. Free.

Midway Mic

Open mic night featuring a variety of comedians, hosted by Derek Meyers. Streaming at Meyers' Instagram: @derek_is_meeeee. 9 p.m. every Fri. Free.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Every Friday afternoon, hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig bring in some fellow musicians to chat about their music and the stories behind their favorite recordings. 4 p.m. on Facebook.

Pete McCauley

SATURDAY:

Pete McCauley

An acoustic performance from McCauley's living room to yours, with all proceeds benefiting Keystone Community Services and Midway Food Shelf. More info at Celtic Junction's Facebook page. Donations can be made at PalPal.Me/mccauleymedia. 7 p.m. April 25; Free.

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra: Race for the Reef



Free digital concert featuring the SPCO joined by puppets created by Los Angeles master puppeteer Victor Yerrid. 10 a.m. April 25; Free.

Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more. 4 p.m. YouTube.

Michael Shines

The central Minnesota singer-songwriter will perform from his living room every week. "Chances are his wife, kiddos, and three furry friends (hairless cat not as furry) may make an appearance." 7:30 p.m. Facebook.

Amanda B. Perry

The Cottage Grove singer-songwriter performs "Live From My Living Room" every Saturday night. She'll sing a couple covers along with her originals. 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Saturday Circuit hosted by YWCA Minneapolis

Work out with EG. Find it on Facebook. Saturdays in April, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m. April 24; Free.

The Brave New Workshop Goes Viral

Weekly digital series featuring original episodes filled with humor, storytelling, and interviews, presented by the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre. The series will feature all-new episodes every Saturday night at 8 p.m. streaming on Facebook Live and at bravenewworkshop.com. All contributions made during the broadcasts help support the organization while their regular operations must remain closed. 8 p.m. every Sat. Free.

SUNDAY:

Magic Mirror Virtual Experiences

Pop-up dance classes, craft, story times, slumber parties, game nights, and more hosted by fairy tale princesses via Facebook live. Click "interested" to get updates, and check out a sampling in the "discussion" section of their Facebook page. Free. 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Vicky Emerson

"We'll do a recipe, play three songs and also help someone," the Americana singer says of her new Sunday series. "Think of this show as Mr. Rogers with Chardonnay." 5 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.

Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together. 11 a.m. on Facebook

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both. 6:30 p.m. acoustic, 8:30 p.m. electric on Facebook

Not free, but also this weekend:

Green Card Voices Virtual Story Stitch Gala: Telling Stories, Becoming Neighbors

Online fundraiser and celebration of immigrants who positively serve the community. Tickets and more info greencardvoices.com/gala2020. 4-6:30 p.m. April 18; $55; $90 couple tickets.

Not free, but also happening this week:

Patrick's Pandemic Cabaret

Featuring poetry readings by Mary Moore Easter and Bao Phi, music by George Maurer, theater by Marcie Rendon and Raving Native Theater, painting/installation by Eyenga Bokamba, and audio playground by Beatrix* Jar, with emcee Patrick Scully. More info here. 7:30 p.m. April 24; $15 suggested ticket.

Acme Insider Zoom Comedy Show



Online comedy show featuring sets from comedians Jackie Kashian, Tommy Ryman, and Andy Erikson. Tickets and additional info online. 8 p.m. April 25; $10. City Pages, 650 3rd Ave. S, Ste. 1300, Minneapolis; 612-372-3700.

