MSPIFF online, Black Market Reads, drag bingo: 4 things to stream this week

MONDAY:

MSPIFF39 Redefined: A Virtual Film Festival

Can a festival exist online? Film fests are one of the best suited events for this kind of pivot. So, this year, the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, presented by MSP Film Society, is screening films that were originally programmed for the 2020 MSPIFF online. They’re also hosting a variety of virtual Q&As and parties each night. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit mspfilm.org. Watch flicks through Saturday; tickets are $10 per film.

Kate DiCamillo Promo image

WEDNESDAY:



One Book | One Minnesota: Discussion with Kate DiCamillo.

The author hosts a statewide virtual discussion about her book Because of Winn-Dixie, a Newbery Award-winning book about about a girl and her dog. DiCamillo will be in conversation with Saint Paul Public Librarian Eric Byrd, answering questions from readers across Minnesota. 1 p.m. May 20. This event is free, but registration is requested. You can do that here.

Seph Rodney and Lissa Jones-Lofgren in Conversation Promo image

THURSDAY:

Seph Rodney and Lissa Jones-Lofgren in Conversation

Take in an online conversation with Seph Rodney, an art critic and author, and Lissa Jones-Lofgren, host of the podcast Black Market Reads, a podcast that showcases African American literature. Find streaming access at walkerart.org. 7 p.m. May 21; Free.

Miss Richfield 1981's Bingo Bonanza

Play drag-queen bingo in your home during these live streaming games on Facebook and Zoom hosted by drag cabaret legend Miss Richfield 1981. Events also include with trivia and a musical number from the hostess. Registration and more info at playbingobonanza.com. 7 p.m. every Thu. from April 30-May 31; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from May 3-31; Free.

