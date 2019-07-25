Mpls Vintage Market founder Hayley Matthews-Jones on MN's ever-expanding quest for vintage

The market has been a mainstay of the local shopping scene since its very first pop-up one year ago, and it’s only gotten bigger since then (in fact, City Pages awarded it Best Fashion Event in our 2019 Best of the Twin Cities issue). Its founder, Hayley Matthews-Jones, has big plans for what’s next. We chatted with her in advance of the event’s July installment, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday, July 28, at the American Swedish Institute.

City Pages: How much of your time does putting together the Minneapolis Vintage Market take up?

Hayley Matthews-Jones: I run the Minneapolis Craft Market and the Minneapolis Vintage Market full-time. I used to run the Craft Market parallel with a day job, but I started working on it full-time in 2017.

CP: Where did the idea for the vintage market come from?

Matthews-Jones: We had done a few different vintage editions of the craft market, and they got to be really successful and popular. A few of the vendors got together and approached me after the last one and said, ‘We’d like to have a regular event.’ I wasn't sure if there was a market for it.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

But they’ve gotten more and more popular as time as gone by. We now have 200 [vintage] vendors on our list. Who knew that 200 vintage vendors even existed? But they do. [The market] is growing the vintage community, and we see new people every month. Our market is very fashion- and clothing-focused. That wasn’t necessarily intentional, but it’s the vendors we attract.

CP: What do you love about the Twin Cities vintage community?

Matthews-Jones: It’s a really unique community that’s very engaged. We have a strong focus on fashion, but the ethical and sustainable piece [of shopping secondhand] is important to our audience. It’s so cool to see younger crowds shopping for that reason; I feel we’re catching that crowd before they get into fast fashion

CP: What should someone expect from the event if they’ve never shopped a vintage market before?

Matthews-Jones: It’s a rare opportunity to find this many vintage dealers all in one place. We take a lot of the legwork -- the schlepping to all the different stores around town -- and do that work for you.

Something that’s really important to us when we select vendors is that they [offer] really well organized and curated collections. It’s not a thrift or rummage sale where you’re prowling through bins; it should be an experience like going to a storefront.

CP: Are you surprised at how successful this event has become?



Matthews-Jones: Yes! It’s awesome. Every month there’s 25,000 Facebook responses.

We also added the early bird hour, because the events have gotten so popular and some people find that overwhelming.



CP: Anything we should look forward to for this installment at the Swedish Institute?

Matthews-Jones: One exciting thing is that the American Swedish Institute will host a clothing drive at our market to benefit Ready for Success. In exchange for one donated item of new or gently-used professional clothing, you’ll get a ticket to the “Vikings Begin” exhibit at the ASI. We’ll have our DJ partners SolSta Records with the vinyl booth DJing throughout the event. And we’ll be releasing our September dates soon.

IF YOU GO:

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 8 (11 a.m. early bird admission)

Free; $10 early bird

American Swedish Institute

2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis