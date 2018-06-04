Movies in the park, Psycho Suzi's Pride party, Thunder Lizard-inspired beer: Free stuff to do this week

Dodgeball

Monday, June 4, 9 p.m. (dusk). Bohanon Park, 4917 Bryant Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Thunder Lizard Thank You

When a 1980s sweatshirt from the Science Museum of Minnesota showed up on Stranger Things, the internet went nuts. Sensing an opportunity, the museum started remaking the hoodie at the request of fans. They sold a mind-blowing 40,000 of them. That netted the organization over half a million dollars for its outreach program. Part of the windfall was spent on a new van that will rove the cities and beyond, offering science fun for kids at schools and pop-up events. Now they would like to celebrate. At this family-friendly party, you’ll be able to check out the new vehicle, try some limited-edition Thunder Lizard IPA from BlackStack Brewing (or take home a crowler), and enjoy hands-on science demonstrations. There will also music from rockers the Badinovs, and free swag. Tuesday, June 5, from 5 to 9 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-369-2934.

West Side Story

Tuesday, June 5, 9 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 420 SE Main St., Minneapolis.

Sidewalk Dog Yappy Hour

This dog-friendly happy hour returns this week with fun for everyone. Humans can enjoy drink specials and freebies for themselves and their four-legged friends. Proceeds from the event benefits Twin Cities Pet Rescue. Wednesday, June 6, 5-9 p.m. Longfellow Grill, 2990 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-721-2711.

Marshall

Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. Central Gym, 3400 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lavender's June Pride First Thursday

Lavender Magazine celebrates its Pride issue with a free party for all. There will be free appetizers, drink deals, and booze sampling. Enter to win prizes, and chat with some of the nonprofits who will be celebrating at the party, too. This event is free, but they request that you register at lavendermedia.eventbrite.com. Thursday, June 7, 5:30-8 p.m. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Prince’s Birthday Party

Check out art inspired by Prince and score a pair of earrings made to match the ones from his 1988 tour. The Outlaw Grill Food Truck will also be stopping by. Thursday, June 7, 5-9 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 763-234-5069.

First Thursdays

Check out the works of hundreds of artists as they open their doors for special receptions, concerts, demonstrations, sales, and other fun for the evening. Thursday, June 7, 5-9 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Ferdinand

Spanish subtitles, English audio. Thursday, June 7, 9 p.m. Painter Park, 620 W. 34th St., Minneapolis.