Movies in parks, new brewpubs, music at the fair: 45 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Music & Movies: Wreck-It Ralph

With music by Porcupine. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23; Free. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-661-4785.

Movies in the Park: The Grinch (2018)

Friday at 6:30 p.m. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.

7th Street Collective Market

4 to 8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Your Turn Vintage, 365 Seventh St. E., St. Paul; 651-321-8738.

Grand Opening

Limited beer releases include the Buffalo Trace Quad, Heaven Hill Brimstone, Raspberry Aperitif, and the Oud Bruin (a Flemish brown sour), with Arcane Kitchen Food Truck. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd. Minneapolis.

Chokecherry (Reunion Show)

With Pleasure Horse and Trash Catties. 9 p.m. Aug. 23; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Dosh and Lucky Paul

10 p.m. Aug. 23; Free. Clown Lounge At The Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St Paul; 651-647-0486.

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

Peter Bjorndal

Physical Digital Bourgeoisie Street Art & Poetry for Untrained Neural Networks, both Suspended in 103 Trillion Carat Diamond

Collage, poetry, painting, computer vision, and long-form fiction by Peter Bjorndal. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Fri., Aug. 23. Free. The Baroque Room, 275 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-705-6772.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Searching Space

Immersive sculptural installation by Samantha Leopold-Sullivan. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Aug. 23. Free. Red Garage Studio, 3640 Garfield Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

The Floating Perspectives

With Andrew Kneeland and Rosetta Rosetta. 10 p.m. Aug. 23; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Symptones

With Mr. Submissive. 9 p.m. Aug. 23; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Free, once you’re inside the Fair:

Belinda Carlisle

The former Go-Go’s singer’s last two albums include 2007’s Voila, a French chanson cover album (“La Vie en Rose,” “Ne me quitte pas,” “Bonnie et Clyde”), and 2017’s Wilder Shores, a collection of Sikh chants in Gurmukhi, influenced by her study of yoga (and closing with—what else?—an acoustic “Heaven Is a Place on Earth”). Her State Fair show will presumably focus instead on her ’80s pop hits, both solo and with her old band. 8:30 p.m. Daily from Aug. 22-23; Included with fair admission. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400. --Lucas Fagen



Westside Band

8 p.m. Daily from Aug. 22-23; Included with fair admission. International Bazaar, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Nooky Jones

8 p.m. Daily from Aug. 22-23; Included with fair admission. Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Celebrate North Side art and community this weekend. Awa Mally

SATURDAY:

Its World: Reimagine North Side Festival

This weekend, New Rules, First Avenue, and Juxtaposition Arts are coming together for a showcase featuring the best of the North Side. The afternoon will feature a variety of performances, activities, and things to see and do, all hosted by folks in the community. Stop by one of the makers’ stations to try your hand at arm knitting, printmaking, or zine making. Explore a trippy interactive sound installation inside New Rules, an event and co-work space. More than 30 local artists will showcase their work, and musical groups playing sets include Blu Bone, FruitPunchLoverboy, Arlo, Yoni Light, Ipso Facto, and many more. Food trucks will offer eats throughout the day. The celebration takes place on Lowry Avenue North, between Penn and Morgan Avenues, Minneapolis. 2-9 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. New Rules - Shared Workspace and Event Venue, 2015 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-548-4110. --Jessica Armbruster

Kajunga 005 (Release Party)

Featuring DJ Berndt and Cloudy Kid. 9 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Sat., 8:10 p.m. Cedar Field Park.

30th Annual Family Day

Plymouth Avenue North, from Penn to Logan Avenues, close. Featuring food, entertainment, fun, and resources. Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Minneapolis Urban League, 2100 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Open Doors at 38th & Grand

Featuring music, snacks, kids' fun, and more hosted by local businesses. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 3800 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Movies After Dark: Crooklyn

Saturday, 7 p.m. Bethune Park, 1304 N. 10th Ave., Minneapolis.

Thrift Queens August Open Studio

Featuring clothes and small household goods. A percentage of sales benefit Reclaim, an organization providing mental health support to queer and trans youth in Minnesota. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ivy Building for the Arts, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 651-699-1393.

2019 Community Day

Featuring the Rashad Vaughn Foundation's annual kickball tournament, free backpacks filled with school supplies given to area students, food, music, and family-friendly activities, hosted by Rashad Vaughn. 12-3 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. Folwell Park, 1615 Dowling Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-521-2100.

Deep Dark Lake

With Blackthorne and Flintlock. 10 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Insert Name Mini Fest

Festival featuring zines, comics, stickers, mini comics reading, and contests. 1-5 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. Eagles Club #34, 2507 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-729-4469.

Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26; 3-7 p.m. Every Tue. from May 18-Oct. 29; Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Open House and Health Fair

Featuring free classes, raffle baskets, presentations, and interactions with local health professionals. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. Ballet Co. Laboratory, 276 E. Lafayette Frontage Rd., St. Paul; 651-313-5967.

Queer Health Fair

Featuring booths from local LGBTQ+ community organziers, question and answer sessions with care providers about health services, free HIV testing and disordered eating assessment, community art project, presentations from two registered dietitians, screening of the documentary film 'Patient No More,' and a community dinner. 2-5:30 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. Grace Center, 1500 6th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-2299.

SLS Bark-et Market

Outdoor, dog-friendly farmer's market presented by Spot's Last Stop Canine Rescue, featuring vendors, caricature artist, volunteer dog walkers, food, and drinks. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 24; Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.



Free, if you pay to get into the fair:

Early Eyes

8 p.m. Daily from Aug. 24-25; Included with fair admission. Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

8:30 p.m. Daily from Aug. 24-25; Included with fair admission. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

MFellaz

8 p.m. Daily from Aug. 24-25; Included with fair admission. International Bazaar, 1265 Snelling Ave. N, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

PolliNATION Festival Image courtesy event organizers

SUNDAY:

PolliNation Festival

Until recently, common honeybees have been easy to take for granted, hovering about gardens and fields as lifelong contributors to the pollination cycle. That lack of appreciation began to change when scientists found that an alarming decline in honeybee colonies (dubbed Colony Collapse Disorder) was already having a devastating impact on global agricultural production. The Pollinator Friendly Alliance is determined to raise awareness of the issue and advocate for habitat restoration, and has now organized the PolliNation Festival. The event offers a tremendous range of information related to the critical importance of protecting bees and other pollinators, whether by supporting sustainable farming practices, transforming standard turf lawns into bee-friendly neighborhoods, or planting backyard bee gardens. (It also coincides with the grand opening of Kieran’s Kitchen Northeast.) This being a festival, there will be ample activities to choose from, including an expo of pollinator-inspired products amid 22 interactive pollinator displays. In addition to playing host, Kieran’s will be serving up a delectable range of snacks, while event-exclusive beverages allow visitors to get their buzz on with a special honey-blended ale from Finnegan’s and a honey-infused mead from Sociable Cider Werks. Live music will also be provided courtesy of Brian Just, Chris Koza, John Munson and Friends, the Everett Smithson Band, and Lucy Michelle with Dylan Hicks. 12-6 p.m. Aug. 25; Free. Kieran's Kitchen Northeast, 117 14th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-354-2808. --Brad Richason

The Great Minnesota Melt Together

Nine days of glassblowing collaborations for charity at venues throughout Minneapolis (Foci, SkyLab, Legacy Glassworks, and Vandalia Glassworks), culminating in a gallery show at Legacy Glassworks at 3 p.m. on Aug. 25. Daily from Aug. 16-25; Free. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.

Jurassic World

Sun., 8:10 p.m. Cleveland Park Community School, St. Paul.

Circus in the Park

Featuring trapeze, silks, lyra, and more. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis.

Open Streets Franklin Juliana Pederson

Open Streets Minneapolis: Franklin

Featuring sidewalk sales, live music, family fun, and more. Outdoor street festival on Franklin Ave. E. from Portland Ave. to 27th Ave. S. More info at www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25; Free. Hope Community Center, 611 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-874-8867.

Lisa Higgs, John McCarthy, and Tracy Zeman

Poets read from their recent collections. 5 p.m. Aug. 25; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. from Jan. 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.