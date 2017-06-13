(Most of) Boy Kisses moving to L.A.; new comedy night coming to Universe Games

That, of course, is humor – the very device employed by Boy Kisses. The Minneapolis comedy troupe announced Sunday that its popular weekly showcase at Lyn-Lake's Universe Games will end June 25. Three of the sketch/standup crew's four members – Turner Barrowman, Collin Klug, and Drew Janda – are headed to L.A. to pursue their comedy careers.

"We still plan on releasing sketches online once a month and doing shows in [the Twin Cities] as Boy Kisses periodically – [It's] not the end of the group," Barrowman says, adding that BK hopes to eventually establish a regular night in L.A.

Robert Fones, the lone Boy Kisses member not moving to California, has plans for a new concept to fill BK's 7:30 p.m. time slot on Sundays at Universe Games. He's partnering will fellow comedian Shelly Paul to launch Shame as it Ever Was, a storytelling-rooted comedy show.

Here's the gist: Two guest performers will join one of the hosts in sharing "a particularly humiliating story from their past (first kisses, dating disasters, run-ins with the law, etc.)" or "a piece of their personal history (middle school journals, poems, etc.)," Fones says. They'll then perform a piece of comedy as an act of redemption.

"The idea of the show is that by sharing and owning the things we did or said that keep us up at night still, we can find a way to alleviate that misplaced shame and turn it into something hopefully cathartic," Fones explains.

The longer-form performances will be interspersed with standup sets from local and touring comics. Shame as it Ever Was is set to debut July 9 with guests Ali Sultan and Colleen Kruse.

Boy Kisses, which launched two-and-half years ago, will enjoy its final two regular runs June 18 and June 25. The BK players were among our 2016 Twin Cities artists of the year, as was Duluth-born comedy superstar Maria Bamford, who dropped in for a surprise set at BK in May.

Enjoy this Boy Kisses sketch with 100,000-plus YouTube views: