More Oktoberfests, rock showcases, and block parties: 46 free things to do this weekend

Loring Park Soundscape

Exhibition of work by Kelsey Bosch, 2019 Loring Park Artist-In-Residence. Daily from Sept. 26-27; Free. Loring Community Center, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis; 612-370-4929.

Cryptic Fit

With Shrinking Violets and Pinched. 9 p.m. Sept. 27; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Goodnight Gorillas

With Stone Arch Isles. 9 p.m. Sept. 27; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Hip-Hop Dance Party

Featuring hip-hop music from the '80s to current hits, curated by DJ Manny Duke. 10 p.m. every Fri. Free. Hickory n' Hops, 2937 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-856-2150.

I AM Minneapolis!

Featuring a fashion show, food, drinks, music, community building, and photo-ops, benefiting Still Kickin. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 27. Free; donations suggested. WeWork - North Loop, 729 N. Washington Ave., 6th Floor, Minneapolis; 612-268-2116.

"Alignments: Paula McCartney and Melanie Pankau"

Group show featuring photography, ceramics, drawing, and painting. This new show opening on Thursday in the Architecture and Landscape Architecture Library. Free. Ralph Rapson Hall, 89 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-625-5000.

2019 Minnesota WebFest

Festival highlighting Minnesota's contributions to online content. Events include a welcome and networking party this Friday at Rock Bottom Brewery, and Saturday’s lineup is all at Hennepin Theatre Trust. Complete schedule and more info at www.mnwebfest.org. Daily from Sept. 26-28; Free. Hennepin Theatre Trust, 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-455-9500.

Benefit Show For JustUs Health

Featuring Kiss the Tiger, Kasano and the Vybes, and Joe Werner. 10 p.m. Sept. 27; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Community Block Party

Block party for new art at Rondo Library, with art activities, meet the artists, a bubble parade, and community organizations. 4-7 p.m. Sept. 27; Free. Rondo Community Outreach Library, 461 N. Dale St., St. Paul; 651-266-7400.

The Sublime Landscape

International group photography exhibition. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Sep. 27, featuring music, wine, and hors d'oeuvres. Free. Praxis Gallery and Photographic Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5520.

Twins Postseason Push Viewing Parties

Featuring live broadcasts of the Minnesota Twins games on a big screen, with Twins mascot TC Bear, the Bomba Counter, yard games, contests, and giveaways. 4 p.m. Sept. 27-28; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

"Dark Arts" at Lawless L-R: Stef LM, Caitlin Karolczak, and a drink by Lawless

Dark Arts: Gallery of the Macabre

It may only be September, but if you’re a fan of horror and spooky stuff, it’s already Halloween season. Lawless in south Minneapolis shares this sentiment, and is getting into the spirit early with a creepy art show and drink series. After recovering from a car wreck, north Minneapolis artist Stef LM discovered new inspiration in drawing skeletons both human and animal. Caitlin Karolczak’s oil paintings recall ethereal characters from another era. In this collection, organs are exposed and skulls gaze out at you. You can see these works any day of the week, but Wednesdays are extra festive, with $5 artist-inspired cocktails added to the menu. 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays. Daily from Sept. 4-30; Free. Lawless Distilling Company, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-276-1000. --Jessica Armbruster

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

Freedom Fest

Three-day festival honoring military and emergency responders, featuring carnival rides, petting zoo, games, food, drinks, live music, fireworks, family events, and Concert on the Track featuring Craig Morgan, Hitchville, and Jake Nelson. 5-11 p.m. Sept. 27; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 28; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29. Free; $30-$40 for concert. Running Aces Casino and Racetrack, 15201 Zurich St. NE, Columbus; 651-925-4600.

Joel Shapira Trio

8 p.m. Sept. 27; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.

Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. every 4th Fri.; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.

Studio Deep

With ACG, KyleWyld, Victor Lowdown, and Tony Fuel. 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Free. AC Hotel by Marriott Minneapolis Downtown, 401 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-0700.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Posters for Parks L-R: Andrew Benson, Jane Mueller, Kyle Loaney

Posters for Parks 2019

Public parks have been largely neglected by federal policy-makers in recent years, aside from proposals for ransacking their natural resources or privatizing admission. Among the grassroots efforts initiated on a more local level to counter budget shortages is the annual Posters for Parks, the collaborative brainchild of People for Parks and LoveMplsParks.org. With more than 40 artists and designers enlisted to the cause, the event showcases an eclectic spectrum of original works, each inspired by our revered parks system. Whether a pastoral sketch of an iconic landmark or an abstract representation of an environmental wonder, each of the featured posters is a singular celebration of our expansive system. Hosted by Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, the four-hour event encourages attendees to not just enthuse over the art, but to purchase a print souvenir of their own. Proceeds from each purchase will be evenly split between the artist and People for Parks. 4-9 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-208-1042. --Brad Richason

Mullet Party

This happening isn’t about a haircut. The Mullet Party is named after the event’s layout: business in the front, party in the back. Meaning, the taproom will be business as usual but in the back you’ll find 20 classic arcade machines. For a $5 cover each day, visitors can have unlimited play. Gaming options include Pong Arcade, Big Buck Hunter, skeeball, pinball, and the timeless Centipede and Dig Dug. It’s not all business in the front, either, as Inbound will be tapping New England-style IPA Hazy Shades, giving visitors a preview before cans hit liquor stores next week. DJ Adatrak will also spin Minnesota-made hits in the taproom on Saturday night. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 28; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 29. Free; $5 for all-you-can-play pass. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243. --Loren Green

Oktubrefest at La Doña

Celebration of the German contributions to Latinx culture, with beer poured in limited edition beer steins, food, and music. Daily from Sept. 28-29; Free. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis.

Extreme Noise 25th Anniversary Party Pre-Show

Featuring Attaxia, Hive, Detractors, and Getting Stabbed. 9 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Fredrick, the First

With Chnnll. 10 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Maggie Ryan Sandford reads from 'Consider the Platypus.' Author pic by Caitlin Steitzer

Maggie Ryan Sandford

Ever heard of the naked mole rat? It’s a nearly cold-blooded mammal with an extraordinary life expectancy of over 30 years. It’s resistant to cancer, doesn’t age, and is unable to feel pain. In local writer Maggie Ryan Sandford’s new book, Consider the Platypus, the naked mole rat is just one of the unusual beasts she discusses. Meet the axolotl, an amphibian with remarkable healing abilities, and learn more about pets like dogs and cats, which she uses to talk about things like evolution, biology, and how genetics work. A former researcher with the Science Museum of Minnesota, Sandford has a wonderful comedic writing style, and her book is sure to entertain as well as educate. She’s also written for National Geographic, Slate, and the Smithonian, and has appeared on All Things Considered. 4 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455. --Sheila Regan

Brew N Stew 2019

Festival presented by the HPDL Community Association featuring food trucks, beer, local artists and crafts, kids activities, and live music. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. Todd Park, 5600 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Marydale Festival 2019

Arts festival in St. Paul's north end, featuring art for sale from local artists, live music, food, drinks, yoga, portraits, and family fun. More info at marydalefestival.org. 12-5 p.m. Sept. 28; Free. Marydale Park, 542 Maryland Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

Laura Stack, Eleanor McGough

Life Forms: Laura Stack; Shifting Baseline Syndrome: Eleanor McGough

Paintings and hand-cut paper installations. Artist talk 1-3 p.m. Sat., Sep. 28. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

23rd Annual Art and Artists Celebration

Featuring new sculpture installations, art-making activities, performances, live music, guided tours, food, beverages, and family fun. 12-6 p.m. Sept. 28. Free; parking is $5. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.

"Collect Call" at SooVAC 'Swimming Walrus,' by Ningiukulu Teevee. From the collection of Kathryn Hanna and Daniel Romero.

Collect Call 4

Bi-annual exhibition series that invites Minnesota collectors to share artwork from their private collections with the public. Your last chance to see this installment is this Saturday, September 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. This year’s art collectors will lead a talk at 3 p.m. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Collective Curating

Program presented by Emerging Curators Institute, featuring talks by A.L. Steiner and Chanida Phaengdara Potter, and a roundtable discussion between the two curators and Esther Callahan, the Curatorial Affairs Fellow at Mia. RSVP and more info at mmaa.org/eciconvening. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 28. Free; RSVP required. Minnesota Museum Of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., The Historic Pioneer Endicott, St. Paul; 651-797-2571.

Cars and Caves for Charity

Classic and exotic car and motorcycle show. More info at chanhassenautoplex.com. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. every last Sat.; Free. AutoMotorPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen; 612-850-8398.

Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.

Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26. Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Zacc Harris Trio

8 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.

Waldmann

Waldmann Oktoberfest

Opened in 2017 after a painstaking restoration, Waldmann Brewery not only occupies the oldest saloon building in the Twin Cities (established in 1857), but proudly maintains its original German character. Inside the distinctive limestone walls, the Bavarian-style furnishings harken back to an era when the pub was a community gathering place. This neighborly vibe is sure to be evident at the brewer’s Oktoberfest, a weekend-long party that remakes Munich by way of Minnesota. With live music setting a boisterous mood, festival-goers can partake in the abundant lawn games in the spacious beer garden. The star of the occasion, of course, remains the ales, a factor that Waldmann has anticipated with a lineup of German-style brews, including pilsners, berliners, and dunkels. True to tradition, the brewery has also concocted a special Oktoberfest lager, perfect for toasting the occasion in a stylish commemorative stein. Lederhosen and dirndl dresses are entirely optional, but will undoubtedly match the atmosphere, particularly during Sunday’s performance by the Bavarian Dance Group. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 27; 12-10 p.m. Sept. 28; 12-7 p.m. Sept. 29. $5 each day, $2 ages 5-20 (free on Sun.). Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-222-1857. --Loren Green

Dr. Amy Blackstone

Author presents her new book, 'Childfree by Choice: The Movement Redefining Family and Creating a New Age of Independence.' 5 p.m. Sept. 29; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

"Equal/Lateral"

Equal/Lateral

Work by artists Nina O’Leary, Anna Van Voorhis, and Prerna, Artist talk 1-3 p.m. Sun., Sep. 29. Free. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313.

Minnesota Opera Season Preview

Introduction of the upcoming MN Opera season with excerpts performed from each opera. RSVP at www.mnopera.org. 2 p.m. Sept. 29. Free; RSVP required. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.

Nguyen Trinh Thi: Fifth Cinema

Single-channel film installation. Sept. 29-Feb. 17. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.