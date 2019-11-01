More Halloween dog parties, open studios in Northeast, ice cream pie sampling: 52 free things to do this weekend

Aldo Moroni works on a project in 2010. Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune

FRIDAY:

Art Attack 2019/California Dreaming/Open Casket

This weekend, three buildings housing nearly 500 artist studios will open their doors, inviting people to see exactly what Northeast creatives have been up to. Hot off the announcement that the building has been purchased by Artspace, Northrup King Studios (1500 Jackson St. NE) hosts Art Attack, showcasing a mind-boggling 350 artists. Check out ceramic work ranging from practical mugs to showy large-scale sculptures, giftable jewelry, and dog portraits in a variety of styles. Over at the California Building (2205 California St. NE) is California Dreaming, featuring more than 50 open work areas, studios, and shops. Check out Aldo Moroni’s collection reflecting on his 45 years creating work in Minneapolis. Drink some java at Mojo Coffee, and score some affordable art at Studio 201’s show and sale. You may want to end your day (or start your evening!) at Open Casket, Casket Arts Community’s (681 17th Ave. NE) art party highlighting 80-plus artists. On the fourth floor you’ll discover free live music, while the basement will offer special cocktails and burlesque performances. On the street, food trucks will be selling smoked meats and Egyptian treats. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 1; 12-8 p.m. Nov. 2; 12-5 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551. Casket Arts Community, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551. –Jessica Armbruster

Thorp Warp

Featuring open studios, special receptions, warm coffee, and more. 5 to 10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Free. Thorp Building Arts, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring art receptions, open studios, and other artsy happenings in the neighborhood. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. every First Fri. Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Sarina Brewer

Mourning Glory: Juried Group Exhibit

Artists explore the theme of death. Friday, November 1, 7-11 p.m. Rogue buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tiramisu Barrel-Aged Black Ale Release

Brewmasters are telling people to think "cocoa, coffee, red wine, and cake." Dang. Try it on tap or take home a crowler. 3-11 p.m. Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., 125 Ninth St. E, Unit 127, St. Paul; 651-330-4734.

Halloween DeathFest at the Hexagon

Featuring Endless Reign, Oppress the Tyrant, and Gloryhole Guillotine. 9 p.m. Nov. 1; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. every first Fri. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Chris Larson

Kiss the Tiger

With Don Babylon and Sleeping Jesus. 10 p.m. Nov. 1; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Chris Larson: Depression Groove

A showcase of new artwork. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1. Free. Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata; 952-473-8333.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

2019 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring handmade fiber arts and crafts from a variety of local and global artists, holiday gift ideas, demonstrations, hands-on activities, meet the maker fests every Sat., and work by featured artist Wendy Richardson. Nov. 1-Dec. 24; Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.

Courtney Maum

Author presents her new book, 'Costalegre,' in conversation with Sally Franson. 7 p.m. Nov. 1; Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.

Soon-Wai Wong

10 Pictures, Yes

A travel retrospective by artist Soon-Wai Wong. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1. Free. The Show Gallery, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul; 651-419-8022.

Open House: Día de los Muertos

Visit a community ofrenda (altar) created by artist Monica Vega, and enjoy family-friendly art-making activities, music, dancing, snacks, photo-ops, and more. 5-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Chris Fink

Author presents his new book, 'Add This to the List of Things That You Are.' 7 p.m. Nov. 1; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Nathalie Handal

Poet presents her new collection, 'Life In a Country Album.' 7 p.m. Nov. 1; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Warren Thomas Fenzi

9-11 p.m. Nov. 1; Free. Apoy, 4301 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-4719.

Andi Hillstad

SATURDAY:

Tiger's Heart: New Work by Andi Hillestad

Paintings and illustrations. Closing party 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Sat., Nov. 2, featuring DJ Blvckfoot. Free. Corner Store Gallery NE, 501 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-1294.

Norseman Halloween Extravaganza

Saturday’s festivities include a family- and dog-friendly afternoon featuring a pet costume parade and their special spooky holiday drink menu. Noon to 4 p.m. Free. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933.



Brit's Halloween and 29th Anniversary Bash

Brit-styled costume party featuring live music from the Teddy Holidays and drink specials. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Desolate Entity

With Crusadist, Gorgatron, and Graveslave. 9 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Special Edition Death Cafe: All Soul's Day

An All Soul's Day Death Cafe costume celebration with treats provided. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.

Mark Khan

Mark Khan

Launch party for the photographer's new book, 'In My Mind,' with the artist's photographs on display. In Suite #301. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. Prometheus Studio, 750 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-0080.

Speedweed

With Silt and Bitter Ghost. 10 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



The Gated Community (Record Release Show)

7-10 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.



Urban Forage's 2nd Tappiversary Celebration

Anniversary party featuring live music from SlovCzech and a 2019 batch of pear cider on tap for the first time. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-235-2726.

Pao Houa Her

Linda Brooks: Lifecycles Objects; Pao Houa Her: After the Fall of Hmong Tebchaw

Group show featuring work by two Minnesota photographers. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644.

Thanksgiving Ice Cream Pie Tasting

Sample four different pie flavors. Sat., noon to 4 p.m. Milkjam Creamery, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-424-4668.

Niles "Cold Fire" Video Release Party

Featuring a screening of the music video, an interview with Niles by Houston White, and an audience Q&A, with merch for sale. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. H. White Men's Room, 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-7681.



November Free First Saturday: Walker Around the World

An exploration of language and place presented by Dear Gaza, featuring a performance by DJ Chamun, art making activities with Kao Lee Thao, and a dance workshop led by Noelle Awadallah, with games, kids’ films, and free gallery admission. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Winterbike Expo 2019

Featuring info on riding in winter, bike demos, test rides, obstacle course. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. Freewheel Bike, 12910 Plaza Dr., Eden Prairie; 952-377-2230.

L-R: Frank Amanda Biewald, Meuschke

Love Bites: Amelia Biewald; Invisible Present: Frank Meuschke

Group show featuring a site-specific installation and landscape photographs. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.



MN Christmas Market

Pop-up holiday shopping event featuring homegrown brands and makers, benefiting the Reel Hope Project. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.



Un•earth

New work by Sandra Menefee Taylor. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.



Westwood Lutheran Church Holiday Fair

Featuring vintage and collectible goods, traditional Scandinavian food and treats, silent auction, and coffee and caramel rolls, with all proceeds going to those in need. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Free. Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park; 952-545-5623.



Fall Flower Show

Sunken garden in full bloom with hundreds of chrysanthemums of many different cultivars. The Sunken Garden closed Oct. 28-Nov. 1 for a show change. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from Oct. 5-Dec. 1; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Cheryl Minnema

Author presents her new children's picture book, 'Johnny's Pheasant.' 2 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.



Kiersten Hall

Author presents her new children's book, 'Jellybeans.' 7 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Object Objects: Shana Kaplow

Launch party for the new book from the local artist. 6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 2; Free. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 413-478-0455.



Peggy's Holiday Fine Arts & Craft Show

10-6 p.m. Nov. 2; 10-4 p.m. Nov. 3. Free. Roseville Skating Center, 2661 Civic Center Dr., Roseville; 651-792-7191.



Dark Arts Festival Nash Idaho

SUNDAY:

Dark Arts Festival 2019

Folks looking to cap off Halloween weekend with something just a little bit spooky can check out this pop-up happening on Sunday. A family-friendly event, the Dark Arts Festival will showcase 20 local artists giving macabre takes on makers’ arts. So whether you’re looking for a kinda gross zombie portrait, darkly enchanting jewelry, cute yet sinister embroidery pieces, ominous salvaged home goods, or some horrifying ceramics with teeth, you’ll have plenty to explore and consider. Live music and performances will keep crowds entertained, as will hands-on craft sessions, tarot readings, and face-painting for kids. 12-8 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. A-Mill Artist Loft Building, 315 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-339-1034.



Handmade for the Holidays

Featuring a variety of local makers selling high quality artisan-made gifts. 12-5 p.m. Nov. 3; 12-5 p.m. Nov. 24; Free. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis.



Janiva Magness

Author/blues singer presents her new memoir, 'Weeds Like Us.' 5 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Jonathan Herrera Soto Image courtesy Mia

Jonathan Herrera Soto

Jonathan Herrera Soto’s exhibition, “In Between/Underneath (Entremedio/Por Debajo),” is simply stunning. Housed at the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s MAEP Gallery, the show features the faces of missing and murdered journalists, temporarily etched into the floor. There’s also a wall of text-based print works and other objects. Together, the collection feels like a vigil, but also a call to action. For the last day of the show, Herrera Soto will give an all-day performance. He will work on cleaning the floors and erasing the remainder of the installation, much of which has been worn away already as visitors were allowed to step and walk on the etchings. The installation serves as a reminder that speaking truth to power is still a dangerous practice, and deserves all the support we can give to it. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. –Sheila Regan



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Shelia O'Connor

Author presents her new book, 'Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts, and Fictions.' 7 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Trisha Low and Stephanie Young

Author's present their new books, 'Socialist Realism' and 'Pet Sounds.' 4 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.