More art from Aldo Moroni, Yo Mama's House at the Weisman, and other art happenings this week

Opening Reception: MCBA/Jerome Foundation Book Arts Mentorship

Where it’s at: Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., #100, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Three artists who were chosen for this mentorship program are featured in a new exhibition. The group includes performance and visual artist Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra, who used book binding and print techniques on a project that drew from Mayan epigraphy, astrology, and star maps. Her mentor was Gina Kan Balam. Daniel McCarthy Clifford created comics and printed matter about criminal justice while working with Sam Gould, editor of the indie publication Beyond Repair. Meanwhile, poet and sound artist Chaun Webster teamed up with mentor Drew Peterson for a series of woodblock relief and letterpress prints on an account of a slave ship ledger.

Why you should go: This mentorship program gives people who are versed in other disciplines the opportunity to explore new avenues of expression through bookmaking. See these artists expand their practices in new and interesting ways.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday; remarks at 7 p.m.

A Conversation between Mara Duvra and Prerna

Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Mara Duvra who uses photography and text to create reflective interior landscapes. Prerna creates disappearing installations that push back against white supremacy.

Why you should go: Dive further into their engaging work with an enlightening conversation.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Aldo Moroni's art book “The Synoptic Codex of Mesoamerica."

The unveiling of M.EX

Where it’s at: Aldo Moroni Studios, 2205 NE California St. (California Building), Studio #113, Minneapolis

What it’s about: At last weekend’s building-wide open studio event, California Dreaming, visitors were invited to add to Aldo Moroni’s evolving miniature mountainscape. This week, Moroni and friends are back at it. See the work, and check out/buy the resulting art book chronicling the project, The Synoptic Codex of Mesoamerica, by Moroni in collaboration with Justine Tucker.

Why you should go: As City Pages reported last week, Moroni, a beloved artist on the northeast Minneapolis art scene, was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. This sad news is paired with an uplifting effort by Moroni and his friends to continue his multi-year project and extend his art space into the future. Come support this project and see Moroni’s beautiful work.

When: Noon to midnight Friday

Yo Mama's House at the Weisman

Where it’s at: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Weisman’s artist-in-residence Amoke Kubat reclaims African American history, race studies, and other academic fields through an Indigenous African viewpoint.

Why you should go: In her career, Amoke Kubat has used art, weaving, doll making, and even comedy to investigate healing and equity. Find more about her work and her recent collaborations with University of Minnesota researchers at this presentation.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday