Months after murder-suicide, $12M Lake Minnetonka mansion hits the market

Built in 1939, the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 30,874-square-foot (!) Georgian Colonial-style behemoth sits on 21 acres of prime lakeshore. It's got a pool, tennis court, two-story guesthouse, six-car garage, eight fireplaces and 1,951 feet of shoreline split between Minnetonka and Tanager Lake.

"The most extraordinary and long-admired estates on Lake Minnetonka; the commanding views and privacy will leave you breathless," reads the Coldwell Banker Burnet listing, which perhaps ends on an ill-advised word.

Jacobs, who made his fortune as a "feared corporate raider," purchased the place for $340,000 in the early '70s, according to this Star Tribune profile. Two fun bits of trivia: The property's first owner, Charles Bell, was the son of General Mills founder James Ford Bell; and scenes from the 1972 comedy The Heartbreak Kid were filmed inside its walls.

Jacobs tried unloading 1700 Shoreline Dr. for $22 million in 2014, but didn't find any buyers.

“There’s too much property, and the kids are concerned,” Jacobs told the Strib at the time. “I really thought I’d die here -- but I didn't’t want to burden my wife if something happened to me.”

Jacobs went on to predict that a future buyer might subdivide the massive parcel to accommodate several homes. Considering the new listing's lack of interior shots, that might be what the Jacobses' five children have in mind.

We reached out the listing agents for more details, but didn't hear back. Here's an aerial look at the property, courtesy of Coldwell Banker Burnet: