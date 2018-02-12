Modist turns into a roller rink for V-Day (and other free things to do this week)

Galentine’s Day

Sisyphus Brewing

Valentine’s Day is one of the most awkward and overrated holidays of the year. So consider celebrating it with your lady friends instead. On V-Day eve, Sisyphus will be toasting to friendship, one of the most powerful bounds of love there is. In addition to beer, revelers will be able to order up waffles and bacon from an onsite food truck. Local makers like La Lunette jewelry will set up shop should you feel the need for some retail therapy for yourself or your BFFs. Drag queens will cap off the night with a playful game of Blingo (it’s bingo but more glam). 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Free. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

Roller Skate at a Brewery on Valentine's Day

Modist Brewing Company

We know what you're thinking: "What the what??!!" We thought that too when we found out about thisV-Day party. But it's true: Modist is turning into a roller skating rink this Wednesday. Bring some skates or rent a pair if you need to. To make things romantic, they'll be serving pints of pink brew. Pink Pattern will be on tape. It's made with Modist's pale ale False Pattern, and is infused with passion fruit, vanilla, and strawberries, giving it a striking hue. If you'd like to keep the romance going, consider purchasing a crowler to talk home. The Curious Goat food truck will also be stopping by, and $10 scores you a beer and burger from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, from 6 to 10 p.m. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

The sauna is open and free on select dates at the Walker. Bruce Silcox

Winter at the Walker

Walker Art Center

This season, the Walker Art Center is embracing the cold by opening up it's free Thursdays night to fun both inside and outside. In addition the the galleries being open to explore, moonlight snowshoe tours at 6 and 7:30 p.m. will talk you through the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Bring your own shoes, or borrow a pair for free. John Beltman of the North House Folk Art School will talk to fols about the making of and the history behind the snowshoe. If you need to warm up, take a peek inside the Little Box Sauna, which will be at the museum during February (you can sign up for a proper sessions at littleboxsauna.com, tickets are $20). 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.