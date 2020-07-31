MN Fringe Fest, FLOW North Side, FA Cup Final: Great things to do this weekend

Flow Northside Art Crawl Star Tribune

FRIDAY:

Virtual Stuff to Do:

FLOW Northside Arts Crawl 2020

Three-day celebration of the arts in North Minneapolis, featuring a series of virtual pop-ups, online artists panels, and socially-distant curated art pop-ups. Maps, schedules, and more information at www.northmpls.org/flow. July 30-Aug. 1; Free. West Broadway, 2nd St. N., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival

Featuring performances from nearly 70 artists presenting live and recorded events online. Free live performances will be presented during Nightly Fringe, with additional content available by purchasing a Fringe button online. Lineup, showtime, Fringe buttons, and additional info is available at www.minnesotafringe.org/2020/shows. July 30-Aug. 9; Free; some performances require a Fringe button or are ticketed.

Virtual Eagan Art Festival

Featuring an online slideshow of Eagan Art Festival's 2020 artists, with links connected to their web platforms in order to browse and purchase their artwork. More info at www.eaganartfestival.org. Daily from June 24-July 31; Free.

Promo art

Stuff to see and do in person:

Justice for Travis Jordan - 38th Birthday Protest

Protest at the MPD 4th Precinct on Travis Jordan's 38th birthday, demanding justice for him following his murder at the hands of two police officers in 2018. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 6-8 p.m. July 31; Free. Minneapolis Police 4th Precinct, 1925 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-673-5704.

DJ Bob Marino and Babyghost Present Summer at 612Brew

Featuring a rotating selection of DJs spinning upbeat house, funk, and disco every Friday on the patio. 5-9 p.m. July 31; Free. 612Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.

Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru

Tour featuring 80 life-sized dinosaurs and family fun all from the comfort of your own vehicle. Tickets and more info at www.dinosauradventure.com/drive-thru. Thu.-Sun. from July 31-Aug. 9; $40 per vehicle. Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

Big George Jackson

6 p.m. Fri. Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-756-7739.

The Very Best of Sting and The Police

Featuring Twin Cities Police tribute band Toast and the Machine plus guest performers. 7 p.m. July 31; $25. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

EGO-Logical: From Separation to Interbeing

Art exhibition featuring the work of St. Paul artist Christopher Palbicki. Mon.-Sat. from July 23-Sept. 23; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Roseville in Bloom

Public art installation project featuring twenty large rose statues designed by regional artists, with displays at various locations throughout the city of Roseville. For locations and additional info, visit www.visitroseville.com/roseville-in-bloom. Daily from July 1-Oct. 31; Free.

Awa Mally for Walker Art Center

SATURDAY:

Virtual events:

Free First Saturday at Home: Plant Party

Online activities presented by the Walker featuring storytime reading, pollinator plants and insect bingo, art activities with natural materials, and more family fun. More info at walkerart.org. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 1; Free.

Guthrie Theater Virtual Benefit

Livestreamed program benefiting the Guthrie Theater, featuring performances and special appearances by local and national theater artists and an auction, with emcee Sally Wingert. RSVP and more info at www.guthrietheater.org/benefit. 7 p.m. Aug. 1; Free.

HookStream: The Jones Gang

Live streaming concert fundraiser for Minnesota artists and the Hook & Ladder Theater, featuring HD multi-camera broadcast from the Hook's Firehouse Stage in Minneapolis. Live stream available via the Hook's Facebook page and thehookmpls.com/hookstream. 9 p.m. Aug. 1; Free.

Powderhorn Art Fair

Virtual art fair featuring local vendors with goods available online, fundraiser t-shirt available for purchase, and fun activities for all ages and prizes to win. More info at www.powderhornartfair.com. Daily from Aug. 1-2; Free.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m.; Free.

Events in person:

Film at Franconia: Liquid Sky

Register here. Saturday, 9-11 p.m. $5 per car. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.

FA Cup Final - Arsenal v. Chelsea

Screening of the FA Cup Final on the outdoor HDTV big screen, with both rooftop patios open featuring plenty of socially distanced tables and full menu available. Doors at 10:30 a.m. and kickoff at 11:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Promo art

March Against Violence

Community march against violence and in support of Black Lives Matter. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Free. Cup Foods, 3759 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6930.

Vintage on a Dime Sale

Vintage clothes, housewares, accessories, kids' vintage, and more, with special guests Arlee Park, Bekah Worley Co., Glamdiggers Vintage, and WAAM Industries. Early bird entry at 8 a.m. is $20, with all funds donated to Campaign for Black Men. Masks required. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Tandemi Vintage, 2925 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis.

Joe Sinness: Scenes; Daniel Luedtke: Results

Concurrent solo art exhibitions of new drawings, prints, and sculpture. 2-6 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. through Aug. 22; Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.

Brit's

SUNDAY:

In person events:

Baseball on the Lawn

Socially distanced screening of the Minnesota Twins games against Cleveland on Brit's giant 16 foot outdoor screen located on their garden park level. With full menu available, including baseball specials and Summit Brewing giveaways and prizes. 6 p.m. July 30; 1 p.m. Aug. 2; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.