MN comic/actor Louie Anderson won an Emmy last night
“Mom! We did it!" said Anderdson from the podium. "I haven’t always been a very good man, but I play one hell of a woman.”
There's good reason Anderson thanked his mom; she is the inspiration for behind Anderson's portrayal of Christine Baskets, a mother of grown twins in Baskets. He took home the coveted award for Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy at the 68th annual Emmy's last night.
His competition was tough. Anderson was up against Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Tony Hale (Veep), and Matt Walsh (Veep).
Baskets stars Zach Galifianakis as Chip Baskets, a man who takes a gig as a local rodeo after striking out in Paris working in the clown arts. Galifianakis also plays his twin bother, Dale. Louis C.K., Galifianakis, and Jonathan Krisel co-created the program, which debuted on FX in January this year.
This is Anderson's third Emmy. Kids from the '90s may remember his autobiographical Saturday-moringing cartoon, Life with Louie, which one two Daytime Emmys for Oustanding Performer in an Animated Series during its run.
Watch his acceptance speech, plus some backstage moments, below.
