MN-born actress Tippi Hedren confirms Alfred Hitchcock raped, stalked, and harassed her

"Before filming even began, the director warned Hedren’s castmates, particularly the handsome Rod Taylor, not to socialize with or 'touch the Girl,'” the article states.



Soon, Hitchcock was verbally harassing Hedren, talking about his onset erections while filming To Catch a Thief.



Next, he tried to assault her in a limo.



“It was an awful, awful moment,” she writes. “... sexual harassment and stalking were terms that didn’t exist [in the '60s]." Another concern: “Which one of us was more valuable to the studio, him or me?”

Her mental health was tested when, during the infamous bird assault scene, Hedren was told they would be using fake birds. Instead, live animals were hurled at her face. Following a week of torture/filming, Hedren reports that she began blacking out and having nightmares.



The Birds went on to be a hit, and a year later, still under contract, the actress began filming Marnie with the director. Their professional relationship worsened. According to New York Post:



"On the set of that movie, Hedren says the director installed a secret door that connected his office with her dressing room and had the makeup department create a life mask of her face — not as a prop for the movie, but just for him to own."



During filmmaking, Hedren says that Hitchcock sexually assaulted her.



"It was sexual, it was perverse," she writes. "The harder I fought him, the more aggressive he became."



Though she was under contract, she never worked with Hitchcock again. She did, however, manage to make 50-sum movies after her horrible experience with the revered director.



“I’ve made it my mission ever since to see to it that while Hitchcock may have ruined my career,” Hedren writes, “I never gave him the power to ruin my life.”



Tippi comes out tomorrow, November 1.