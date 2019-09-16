Mizna has partnered with the Minnesota Museum of American Art on a new exhibition, “History is Not Here: Art and the Arab Imaginary.” The show, which has been in development that past two years, pushes back against stereotypes about people from that region, and features both Arab and non-Arab artists from Northern Africa and Southwest Asia.

Some of the artists included in the show are part of the diaspora community. Meaning, people from one region who live in another. For example, Raed Yassin is from Beirut but based in Germany. He has a wonderful series, called “Self Portraits with Foreign Fruits and Vegetables,” contrasts how seamlessly fruit from foreign lands have been incorporated into Western diets with heightened xenophobia.

Raed Yassin, "Self-Portraits with Foreign Fruits and Vegetables" series

Yassin’s partner, Monira Al Qadiri, a Senegalese artist who lives in Berlin, juxtaposes the shape of oil-drill heads with the cool tones and shine inside oyster shells in Spectrum II (2016). The piece is commenting on the impact of oil drilling on the pearl diving trade in the Arabian Gulf.

Walid Siti was born in Iraqi-Kurdistan, and now lives in London. Siti’s series of drawings, called “The Black Tower,” evokes the Tower of Babel, and uses abstraction and a breaking down of form to investigate the ways in which historical buildings have been appropriated into the canon of Western art.

Walid Siti, "The Tower" series

The two curators for the exhibition -- visual artist and Mizna curator Heba Y. Amin and independent curator Maymanah Farhat -- say they wanted to push back against how people from North Africa and Southeastern Asia have been depicted over time by museums and in pop culture.

“This is quite radical,” says Farhat. “We are not here to defend our existence or justify our humanity.” She explains that rather than portraying the North African and Southeast Asian region as a monolith, the curatorial goals were to show diversity and nuance.

Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme, two artists based both in Palestine and New York, work with the notion of alternative histories in And yet my mask is powerful (Fragments 1-3)(2016). The installation includes a recreation of post-bombing ruins in Palestine, with dried flowers and handwritten notes that create fictional narratives. The artists also recreate Neolithic masks taken from West Bank museums to be displayed in Israel using 3D technology.

“It’s a questioning of museum studies and how artifacts are acquired,” Farhat says. “How do you take an object in a museum we have no access to, and give it another narrative?”

Ala Younis, 'Plan (fem.) for Greater Baghdad,' (2018)

Ala Younis’ Plan (fem.) for Greater Baghdad (2018) takes a look at archival material spanning over 25 years as plans were shaped, thrown out, and re-shaped for a gymnasium in Iraq, which eventually opened in 1980. Using photographs, copies of newspaper articles, and letters, Younis highlights the role of women artists, architects, and other movers and shakers who helped to bring the building to fruition. There’s also a white model of the stadium, surrounded by female figures. While Younis narrates true stories in this work, and the installation carves out a history of women who have been erased.

Monira Al Qadiri, “Spectrum II” series

IF YOU GO:



“History Is Not Here: Art and the Arab Imaginary”

Minnesota Museum of American Art

350 Robert St. N., the Historic Pioneer Endicott, St. Paul

651-797-2571; through January 5