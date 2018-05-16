Mixtape returns, MSP ComiCon, Art-A-Whirl: This week's top happenings

Promo

WEDNESDAY 5.16

Mick Foley: 20 Years of Hell

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Twenty years ago, wrestling nerds all over the world lost their collective shit when WWE Superstars’ Mick Foley, a.k.a. Mankind, was tossed off a steel cage 20 feet in the air, sending his body crashing through a table below. Miraculously, Foley got up and continued to battle with the legendary Undertaker for several more minutes; he was eventually thrown through the cage’s ceiling onto a bed spiked with thumbtacks before mercifully being pinned. While the match itself was only around 15 minutes long, the legend has lived on for the past two decades. Now Foley is bringing his one-man show, 20 Years of Hell, around the country, reliving that epic evening with fans who are still talking about his gutsy performance to this day. Foley is no stranger to storytelling, having written several best-selling books about his career. He’s also been touring comedy clubs for several years, sharing his insane, grotesque, and hilarious true tales. Unlike past shows, this event will focus specifically on a single night of his career, but he’ll also be inviting fans to ask questions about anything—in or out of the ring. 15+. 7 p.m. Sold out. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. —Patrick Strait

Literary Death Match

Nomad World Pub

Literary Death Match is back in town for a night of beer, books, and lit battles. The premise is simple: a handful of authors read from new works, which are then judged by a panel of peers. Along the way there are performances, witticisms, and pints. The judges for this installment are comedian Brandi Brown, news anchor Jana Shortal, science whiz Maggie Ryan, and Steph Opitz, who is organizing the Loft’s new Wordplay festival. Brave wordsmiths reading this evening include Patrick Nathan (Some Hell), poet Su Hwang, award-winning author Jeanne Lutz, and renaissance man Khary Jackson (he’s a poet, teacher, playwright, actor, and dancer). Find tickets at www.literarydeathmatch.com. 6:30 p.m. $8/$12 at the door. 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424. —Jessica Armbruster

Shane Mauss

Acme Comedy Co.

Comedy fans in the Twin Cities may know Shane Mauss for his interest in mind-altering drugs. “I had a show that became successful about psychedelics, and people turned out to be very interested in the subject matter,” he says. The tour, called Good Trip, traveled to 111 cities. But talking about psychedelics is really just a jumping-off point for Mauss to discuss psychology and consciousness. His podcast, Here We Are, also informs his standup set. “I interview a lot of neuroscientists, psychologists, and behavioral economists, and then I kind of work some of that stuff into my act.” These days, Mauss is exploring the meaning of life. “I really like to talk about some of our subconscious decision-making,” he notes. “I’m also bipolar, and have been writing material about that recently.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Jason Boudreau-Landis

THURSDAY 5.17

Origami in the Garden

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

This monumental outdoor sculpture exhibition captures the delicate paper-folding artform of origami, and then blows it up to a giant size rendered in metal. “Origami in the Garden” includes 25 displays of 40 sculptures crafted in bronze, aluminum, and steel by Santa Fe artists Kevin and Jennifer Box. Cranes, bison, horses, butterflies, and other animals are occupying the lawns and garden. Inside the visitors’ center are two related exhibitions. “Inside Out” showcases 24 artworks, including six unfolding wall hangings, six cast maquettes, six origami paper models, and six crease-pattern wall hangings. “Harmony with Nature” is an exhibition featuring works by local artists inspired by Japanese art. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, May 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free with gate admission; the opening reception is $5-$20. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; 952-443-1400. Through October 21 —Camille LeFevre

The Room with Closets

Southern Theater

Dancers Alejandra Iannone and Rick Ausland (Buckets and Tap Shoes) have long teamed up as Sparkle Theatricals to present innovative, delightful concoctions that transport viewers out of their comfort zones and into worlds of magic. Their newest production, The Room with Closets, is based on a book by Iannone’s father, A. Pablo Iannone, a professor of philosophy. The work journeys between the U.S. and Argentina, dream-like worlds and grim realities, and art and politics as myriad characters (a newlywed, a shepherd, a father, a physics student) navigate life, death, relationships, and their place in the world. Directed by Jon Ferguson (who has done award-winning work for Live Action Set, the Guthrie, and Open Eye Figure Theater), the work promises to be informed and enlightening. 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Monday; 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday. $20/$24 at the door; $12 students and seniors. 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through May 26 —Camille LeFevre

L-R: Franconia in the City and Bob Hest, both at Casket Arts Building; Kate Iverson at CO Exhibitions

FRIDAY 5.18

Art-A-Whirl 2018

Northeast Minneapolis

Springtime tradition Art-A-Whirl marks its 23rd year with an eclectic showcase of more than 650 artists working in virtually every conceivable medium. Billed as the largest open studio tour in the country, Art-A-Whirl has expanded into nearly every corner of the neighborhood, as crowds rove among 50-plus locations, including warehouses, studios, galleries, and garages. Visitors are encouraged to strike up conversations with the artists, stroll through installations, watch live demonstrations, and participate in hands-on workshops. Patrons who purchase items will be acknowledged with an “I Bought Art” sticker, conferring special discounts at a number of neighborhood businesses. With a wide array of food vendors and live music hosted at nearby breweries and bars, Art-A-Whirl might have developed a carnivalesque sprawl, but downloading the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) app can help visitors can add a little structure to their plans. Find more info and locations at nemaa.org/art-a-whirl. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

Mixtape Side B

Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts

In 2017, this production’s first iteration was a hit, so Twin Cities choreographers Jason (J-Sun) Noer and Herb Johnson III decided to do it again. High-powered and high-energy with beats to burn, the show features urban and street forms, including house, breaking, and funkstyles. BIONIK has mixed together music to transition seamlessly between artists and dance styles. Al Taw’am, for example, a duo of 18-year-old twin sisters Iman and Khadijah Siferllah-Griffin, will explore connections between African dance and hip-hop. Joelle Fernandez and her crew will perform a work about the empowerment of Asian and Pacific Islander women. Also performing are Darrius Strong, Johnson III, and J-Sun. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $22-$25. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Courtesy of the Midwest Comic Book Association

SATURDAY 5.19

MSP ComiCon 2018

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Wizard World Comic Con skipped town on us this year. Bummer. But hey, we’ve had the awesome and totally local MSP ComiCon all along. The biannual event is now in its 30th year, offering a day of friendly geekery open to all ages. There will be costume contests featuring incredible looks, from obscure references to iconic classics. There will be vendors with hard-to-find collectibles and comics. And there will be plenty of artists and comics creators. The lineup includes a wealth of local talent; some of the titles these creatives have worked on include Star Wars, Teen Titans, Justice League Elite, and Green Arrow, to name only a few. For tickets and more info, visit www.mcbacomicons.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $13-$14 (bring a non-perishable food shelf item for $1 off); kids 10 and under free. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

The Royal Wedding

Brit’s Pub & Eating Establishment

Anglophiles rejoice: There’s a new royal wedding to swoon over, and Brit’s Pub is streaming the event in all of its glory. Oh, the hats! The tiaras! The stiff upper lips! There will be much to see, including celebrity guests, excessive pomp, a gorgeous chapel, and carriage processions as Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry and becomes Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales. Oh, did we mention it starts at 6 a.m.? Doors open at 5 a.m. So get some beauty rest the night before. Brit’s will have big-screen projectors and 80-inch HDTVs at the ready with surround sound for your wedding-watching pleasure. There will be complimentary wedding cake, breakfast available on the menu, and drinks starting at 8 a.m. (thanks, pesky liquor statutes). Dress to impress, because of course there will be a photo wall for you to take selfies with your besties. 5 to 9 a.m. Free. 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908. —Sheila Regan

Ian Kacungira

Art-thou-Luau 2018

Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge

This weekend, many bars and restaurants will be hosting parties in honor of Art-A-Whirl. However, few have the potential to be as cute as this event at Psycho Suzi’s. The Puppy Pageant, now in its sixth year, is super adorable. Past contestants have included a canine Abe Lincoln, a “Pedal Pup” puppy, dogs in Hawaiian shirts, and lots of animals in tutus. Local comedian Maggie Faris will narrate the parade, and prizes will be awarded to the beasts with the best looks. Fun for humans includes a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, pizza served by the slice, adoptable (and huggable) puppies, and a beer truck from Indeed Brewing Company. The music lineup features sets from the Rope, Blinds, Theology, the 99ers, and Black Widows, and an after-party with DJ Jake Rudh and DJ Shiek. 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free; $3 pageant registration. 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069. —Jessica Armbruster

Spring Outdoors

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company

This Saturday, Lakes & Legends will be throwing a street party designed to get Minnesotans excited for camping and outdoor adventure season. That includes vendors and organizations that are psyched about biking, bird-watching, tiny-house camping, paddle boarding, climbing, canoeing, and kiteboarding. Chat with other sporty types, and grab a beer. Sustenance includes beer sausage and smoked pork sandwiches from Bleu Cuisine and tacos by Flagsmash. Live music will be provided by funksters Mikel Wright & the Wrongs and Americana group Margot. Dogs are welcome, so leash up your pleasant pup. Noon to 8 p.m. Free. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020. —Jessica Armbruster

Linden Hills Farmers' Market

SUNDAY 5.20

Linden Hills Festival

Linden Hills

Neighborhood street parties are a Minneapolis summertime tradition. This weekend, Linden Hills will be celebrating the 44th anniversary of the area’s chill festival. Things kick off at 11 a.m. with a bike parade (come 30 minutes early if you’d like help decorating your ride). Grownups will appreciate the beer garden, while kids will have lots to see and do with live music, games, bounce houses, and more. Grab some eats from food trucks and stands offering tasty treats from Tilia, Clancey’s, Tinto, Drew’s Donuts, and Sebastian Joe’s. Other things to investigate include free yoga sessions, a farmers market, and a used book sale. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 3100 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Images courtesy Walker Art Center

TUESDAY 5.22

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

The Walker Art Center is once again hosting Skyline Mini Golf, a 10-hole course crafted by artists and situated on the museum’s rooftop terrace. Each hole this year is a returning favorite, including the hot dog-themed Let’s Be Frank, the Andy Warhol-inspired Thrillo-Brillo, and the tribute to our state, Tale of Twin Cities. Lest players be misled by the humorously conceived layout, the holes are deceptively complex works of engineering. Golfers with lamentably over-par averages can content themselves with the sweeping panorama of the Minneapolis skyline. And should our fickle Midwestern weather take a turn for the worse, shelter is readily available within the Walker, providing golfers with a creatively inspired clubhouse. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $10; $8 members and kids ages 7 to 18; free for ages 6 and under with a paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through September 2 —Brad Richason

Rex Sorgatz

Finnegan’s

Former Minneapolitan turned New Yorker Rex Sorgatz, founder of MNSpeak (RIP), was making listicles before that was even a thing, on his Fimoculous blog. Now he has a new book out. The Encyclopedia of Misinformation is a reference work all about fake news and untruths. With charts, illustrations, and Sorgatz’s funny, insightful writing, the piece takes a journey through lies and deceptions from days of yore all the way to the present. Sorgatz is popping into Finnegan’s for Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Tastemakers event, where he’ll be conversing with journalist Steve Marsh about media, truthiness, and pseudoscience. 7 p.m. Free; register at eventbrite.com. 817 Fifth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615. —Sheila Regan