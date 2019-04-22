Minnstafashion, a '70s action flick, and local pins: 3 free things to do this week

The Super Inframan

This week, Trash Film Debauchery brings us a craptacular flick to Able Seedhouse. Made in 1975, this Hong Kong flick has all the trappings of a delightfully cheesy, action-packed monster movie. After 10 million years dormant Demon Princess Elzebub (aka "Princess Dragon Mom") has awakened and now plans to destroy Earth. She sends a variety of creatures to attack major cities. Enter Super Inframan. Thanks to new technology, this hero can jump like he's on a trampoline, see through obstacles with his goggles, and do... something kinda explosive with his heels. This delightful movie is best enjoyed with a drink, of course. Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

Fashion Week MN Spring: Minnstafashion

Fashion Week is back for spring and, as always, the schedule is epic. During the next 10 days, there will be glam parties, a wide variety of runway events, and showcases highlighting the local fashion scene. Things kick off on Thursday with Minnstafashion at the W Minneapolis. Here you’ll find cocktails, a pop-up boutique, a showcase of emerging designers, and acrobatic artists. For the full lineup, locations, tickets, and additional info, visit fashionweekmn.com. General admission to this event is free, but they are requesting that people RSVP on eventbrite. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday. W Minneapolis - the Foshay, 821 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis.

Cherry Moon Press Second Anniversary Celebration

Local pin-maker Gigi Berry has been creating pins celebrating the icons of the Twin Cities. Think Minnesota pride and lots and lots of Prince. Check out her business, Cherry Moon Press, this Thursday This b-day party features three new designs that will be exclusive to Electric Fetus. Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. Electric Fetus, 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.