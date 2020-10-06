Minnesota's most expensive condo overlooks Target, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cub

Then consider 3209 Galleria #1802, the aggressively suburban condo topping the Edina Westin. Built in 2008, the $5.3 million hotel-chic penthouse hit the market Monday, making it the most expensive condo for sale in Minnesota.

What's included in that price tag?

Three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 5,024 square feet of living space, including 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in wine cooler, two cavernous closets, mini movie theater, library, four balconies, and four underground garage stalls. A private entrance ensures you'll never endure the pleb-packed lobby; there's also access to the pool, gym, and a walkway to the Galleria, aka Southdale's trust-fund cousin. Its location means walking-distance runs to Target, the Original Pancake House, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Cub (RIP Guitar Center).

"Imagine your Penthouse Lifestyle Presenting Panoramic Minneapolis Skyline and Spectacular Sunset Views!" exclaims the property listing from Julie Trones with RE/MAX Results.

Current owner David H. Bednar — the CEO of Rosemount-headquartered explosives manufacturer DHB Holdings, Inc. — bought the place for $2.75 million in 2013, according to county records. Wealthy Twin Citians are apparently craving luxury condos near shopping malls, if we're to believe this recent Strib trend piece, so Mr. Bednar was well ahead of the curve.

The penthouse is a full $1.2 million spendier than the state's second most expensive condo: This $3.5 million downtown Minneapolis unit overlooking the Stone Arch Bridge. (This Lake Minnetonka murder-suicide house is the priciest single-family property.) Be sure to budget accordingly for 3209 Galleria #1802: HOA dues will run ya an additional $3,059 per month, plus there's the $4,986 tax bill.

Let's take a photo tour, courtesy of the MLS listing. Stick around for that "Panoramic Minneapolis Skyline" view.