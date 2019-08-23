Minnesota State Fair style: 14 looks from 2019's opening day

Denise Ong Pe, Burnsville

Style considerations before coming to the fair: Comfort and cuteness.

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: Eating from the corn roast.

Favorite fair food: Corn roast!

Sky Glider or Sky Ride? Sky Ride. I’m a scaredy cat.

Best kept secret at the fair: Trying the weirdest food that isn’t really advertised.

Rebekah Morley

Style considerations before coming to the fair: I want to be cool and comfortable. I want my clothes to breathe.

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: Eating bacon on a stick.

Favorite fair food: Bacon on a stick! Obviously!

Sky Glider or Sky Ride? Sky Ride.

Best kept secret at the fair: The art building.

Corliss King, Atlanta, Ga.

Style considerations before coming to the fair: I wanted something bright and colorful.

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: Try to find another corn dog.

Favorite fair food: Fresh-cut french fries.

Sky Glider or Sky Ride? Sky Ride.

Best kept secret at the fair: I don’t know yet! Today is my first visit.

Cordero “Ragnar” and Michelle Jackson, St. Paul

Style considerations before coming to the fair: Pretty much does it look nice?

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: See a longtime family friend that works in the International Market.

Favorite fair food: Cookies and footlong hot dogs.

Sky Glider or Sky Ride? Sky Ride.

Best kept secret at the fair: When it’s not functioning, the fair is half the size -- it’s amazing how many stands go away.

Alex Eisch, Minneapolis

Style considerations before coming to the fair: Comfort and how fast can I go to the bathroom.

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: The Sky Glider.

Favorite fair food: The tater kegs at O’Garas.

Sky Glider or Sky Ride? Sky Glider. The other one is like a coffin.

Best kept secret at the fair: Going into the back entrance to the bathrooms at Heritage Square. No lines!

Alyssa Foley, St. Paul

Style considerations before coming to the fair: I planned it a day in advance! I’m wearing a lace front wig, so I needed to consider the weather. If it was going to be hot, I would have dyed my hair for the event. I wanted to wear something pink and fun.

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: Find more pink things to match my outfit!

Favorite fair food: Corn on the cob.

Sky Glider or Sky Ride? Sky Glider.

Best kept secret at the fair: The stories you find in the barn area.

Stella, 7 years old today, New York City

Style considerations before coming to the fair: I thought I would have so much fun. I wanted to wear something colorful!

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: I want to ride the bumper cars.

Favorite fair food: Cotton Candy

Sky Glider or Sky Ride: Sky Glider

Best kept secret at the fair: I like how there’s so much shade and you can win prizes.

Milt Patrick

Style considerations before coming to the fair: I ask my wife what I should wear.

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: Saying hi to all of our friends. And seeing the horses.

Favorite fair food: Footlong hot dogs.

Sky Glider or Sky Ride: Sky Ride.

Best kept secret at the fair: The draft horses.

Cheryl Trevis

Style considerations before coming to the fair: Warmth. I’m always cold.

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: The dairy building and the butter princess. I’ve seen her all 48 years.

Favorite fair food: Malts from the Dairy Building.

Sky Glider or Sky Ride: Sky Ride.

Best kept secret at the fair: The History Building.

Claire Campbell, Burnsville

Style considerations before coming to the fair: To be fair, my wife picked out my outfit. She wanted pink.

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: Eating.

Favorite fair food: We’re figuring that out today! Maybe Island Noodles.

Sky Glider or Sky Ride: Haven’t been on either one.

Best kept secret at the fair: The amount of vegan options.

Kristen James, Minneapolis

Style considerations before coming to the fair: Comfort and sass and the weather

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: The Sky Ride

Favorite fair food: Grilled peaches!

Sky Glider or Sky Ride: Sky Ride! I like to be cozy.

Best kept secret at the fair: The beautiful people.

Lisa Haster, Minneapolis

Style considerations before coming to the fair: Comfort and weather. I didn’t wear jewelry in case we went on rides.

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: Seeing the team of Clydesdales.

Favorite fair food: Corn dogs.

Sky Glider or Sky Ride: Sky Glider.

Best kept secret at the fair: Ye Olde Mill.

Peyton DeLozier, Eugene, Ore.

Style considerations before coming to the fair: Comfortable -- no sticky thighs! Comfy shoes and a tank top.

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: Sweet Martha’s cookies.

Favorite fair food: The cookies!

Sky Glider or Sky Ride: Sky Ride

Best kept secret at the fair: Free McDonald’s T-shirts

Heather Ferguson, Coon Rapids

Style considerations before coming to the fair: Comfort and keeping my money close to me

One thing you cannot leave the fair without doing: Seeing the horses.

Favorite fair food: The French fries!

Sky Glider or Sky Ride: Sky Ride.

Best kept secret at the fair: The fudge! The best fudge is in the Grandstand.

All photos by Leslie Plesser