Minnesota State Fair, Hipshaker turns 16: A-List 8.22-28

Common Room takes folks on a tour Image courtesy event organizers

WEDNESDAY 8.22

Common Room: The Bathroom Tour

Soap Factory

Some tours explore areas people normally wouldn’t have access to. Other tours give context to major landmarks. The Common Room series takes a different approach, taking time to question the everyday things we give little thought to. This installment will explore the mundane yet weird world of public restrooms, an oddly loaded public space. Leading the way will be award-winning Halifax author Lezlie Lowe, a noted bathroom expert, who will explore the grungy, pristine, political, social, and necessary world of public toilets. She’ll also be at Moon Palace Books on Friday for a talk on bathrooms with public space adventurer Bill Lindeke. 6:30 p.m. Free. 514 Second St., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Tim Slagle

Acme Comedy Co.

One of Tim Slagle’s current projects is the podcast Rule of Three, which he co-hosts with fellow comic Bengt Washburn. Together they discuss a variety of topics for 10 minutes each. “We just recorded one while Bengt was at sea,” Slagle reports. “He was performing on one of the cruise ships, and he did it from his stateroom.” Slagle, who lives in Chicago, has no plans to work the boats. “I read Typee by Melville,” he explains. In that first novel by the Moby Dickauthor, two sailors jump ship, fearing they are on a ghost vessel that is destined to roam the seas until it finds a whale. “I think there are still ghost cruise ships out there,” Slagle insists, “with comics from vaudeville doing a clean show and a dirty show every night for eternity, and they have no idea that the passengers and crew died long ago.” When not podcasting or doing standup, Slagle enjoys listening to music. “I bought a new used car, and it was the first one I’ve ever had with satellite radio.” The vehicle came with a free three-month subscription to Sirius/XM and he has been hooked, mostly listening to the ’80s New Wave station. “I was always opposed to oldies,” he says, “so I hate to admit I’m enjoying the heck out of it… Now I understand what people were doing when they listened to oldies from their past. Those songs are attached to some really great memories.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

The always popular Giant Slide. Image courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

THURSDAY 8.23

Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

What’s new this year at the Minnesota State Fair? Everything, and nothing—which is exactly the way Minnesotans like it. The ultra-sincere Coliseum contests will be back (“This little lady brought her horses all the way from Moorhead!”). Monsters will still be exhaustedly dancing to “Thriller” outside the Haunted House, and God knows Sweet Martha’s anthropomorphic cookies will still be winking coyly, tempting you to take a bite. There will be food debuts, of course. Items this year include PB&J sausage, an ahi tuna poke bowl, and wine slushies. Fairgoers will also bid adieu to a longtime staple that got a little stale: The Robbinsdale OES Dining Hall is becoming a new hub for Pronto Pups. Meanwhile, the Grandstand will offer nostalgia for every generation, from the ’60s (the Beach Boys, aka Mike Love’s Beach Boys cover band) to the ’70s (Earth, Wind & Fire) to the ’80s (Culture Club) to the ’90s (311) to 2015 (Niall Horan of One Direction). Find complete details at www.mnstatefair.org. Daily gate hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Labor Day. $9-$14. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. Through September 3 —Jay Gabler

Elliot Park Art Walk

Finnegans

The artsy side of Elliot Park will be showcased at this new monthly neighborhood series. Things kick off Thursday with a happy hour at Finnegans. Around 5 p.m., interested folks will depart with the Theater of Public Policy on a narrated tour through the area. Stops along the way will include Gamut Gallery, which is currently hosting abstract art pieces from local group Atelophobia. Good Arts Collective will offer performances and live music, and Punchy Magnolia’s studio and showroom, the Cabin, will feature makers, artisans, and adoptable puppies. The event concludes back at the brewery, where the Minneapolis Craft Market will highlight even more local crafters and vendors as revelers drink beer. 4 to 9 p.m. Free. 817 Fifth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615. —Jessica Armbruster

Chris Redd

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Chris Redd is a standup comedian and featured performer on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He’s also known for his role as Hunter the Hungry in the mockumentary Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.“Heaven would be like a Great Gatsby party where black people are invited,” he tells an audience, recalling a conversation he once had with his cousin. “And they’re not just there for work or the dance sequence, but they’re kickin’ it.” A native of Chicago, he is sometimes baffled by how people in warm-weather cities react to a cold snap or sudden burst of wintery weather. “I was in Atlanta a few years ago when they got 2 inches of snow and the whole city was torn,” he says. “I was acting a fool in the airport. I was slapping people. They would ask me, ‘What’s that for?’ I’d tell them, ‘That’s what Chicago wind feels like.’” 16+. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Image courtesy event organizers

Owning Up: Racism and Housing in Minneapolis

Hennepin History Museum

Five decades ago, Minnesota passed landmark legislation authored by Walter Mondale aiming to dismantle racism in housing. For the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, a new group called Racism, Rent, and Real Estate: Fair Housing Reframed investigates the history of that legislation, and examines how it affects issues we face today. For “Owning Up: Racism and Housing in Minneapolis,” the group has partnered with the Hennepin History Museum for an exhibit revealing the consequences of structural racism, drawing on research done by Mapping Prejudice. The show is curated by Denise Pike and Kacie Lucchini Butcher, two graduate students from the University of Minnesota’s heritage studies and public history program, with help from graphic design students at Augsburg University. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, August 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit brownpapertickets.com to RSVP to the party. 2303 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-1329.Through January 20, 2019—Sheila Regan

Mara Altman

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

Bodies can be disgusting or fascinating, depending on your perspective. Author Mara Altman is on a mission to move the collective take on all things corporeal from “Ick!” to NBD. In her new book,Gross Anatomy: Dispatches from the Front (and Back), she pairs memoir with reportage to examine the entire female body, from chin hairs to hemorrhoids. By laying it all bare, she hopes to eradicate the shame surrounding what are completely natural bodily phenomena, like sweating, vaginal odor, and even belly button lint. While being concerned with body sights and smells might seem trivial at first, getting comfortable talking about the weird things bodies do is crucial to well-being—and even survival. As one colorectal nurse Altman interviewed said, women “literally die of embarrassment” because they refuse to tell their doctors that something’s off. But it doesn’t have to be this way; by encouraging sharing and reframing how bodies are discussed, Altman envisions a culture where bodies are embraced and women aren’t afraid to talk about them when something goes awry. The discussion will be moderated by the Loft’s Steph Opitz. 7 p.m. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.—Erica Rivera

Glitch art: kinda weird, kinda cool FB Promo

FRIDAY 8.24

Nights of the Living Glitch Art

Artspace Jackson Flats

When a VHS tape gets stretched too far, a thumb drive gets corrupted, or a video game freezes, some artists see art, protest, and politics. Over the years, this reframing of technological failure has yielded its own creative movement, dubbed glitch art. This weekend, the gallery at Jackson Flats will be showcasing works from Glitch Artists Collective members and others experimenting in the form locally. Expect video installations, image stills, and perhaps even an interactive piece or two. The opening party will feature artists and will be emceed by Misha Estrin, whom many may know as the friendly “free hugs” guy. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. $10-$20 suggested donation. 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Old School Surly Brewery Tour

Surly Brewing

Surly may be known for their enthusiasm for metal music and their monumental Surly Beer Hall in Prospect Park, but it all started in a small abrasives factory in suburban Brooklyn Center. Today, many of the brewery’s beers are still made in the northern suburbs, highlighted by the limited edition BC Small Batch Series. For this month’s BC event, owner and founder Omar Ansari will lead the tour, sharing his experience from startup to an expansive business. Surly will serve five different beers, including 3DH triple IPA, which isn’t in stores until next month, as well as other beers not yet available at the Minneapolis location. Tours are free with a non-perishable food donation, but be sure to RSVP in advance, as tickets are limited. Reserve a spot online at surlybrewing.com/bc-tours. 21+. 6:15 p.m. Free. 4811 Dusharme Dr., Brooklyn Center; 763-535-3330. —Loren Green

Hipshaker’s 16th Anniversary

Kitty Cat Klub

After 16 years, Hipshaker is still going strong. The monthly dance night champions soul, R&B, and funk deep cuts from the ’60s and ’70s, all spun via the original 45 rpm vinyl. As one of the longest running events of its kind in the U.S., they’re celebrating this weekend with two days of music at their home base, the Kitty Cat Klub. Each evening, Hipshaker founders Greg Waletski, George Rodriguez, and Brian Engel will spin tunes, as will a handful of guest DJs. Keep the party going through Sunday, where the bar will host a barbecue and record swap during the day. 21+. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. $5. 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Drink beer at CHS Field Aaron Davidson Photography

SATURDAY 8.25

Summer Beer Dabbler 2018

CHS Field

Featuring more than 130 craft breweries representative of local, regional, and national markets, the 10th annual Summer Beer Dabbler offers a delirious lineup of some 400-plus beers, all but guaranteeing elixirs to satisfy every palate, from the novice drinker to the most experienced imbiber. Admission to the festival grants unlimited samples, allowing participants to take a chance on rarely encountered styles and flavors or to simply quench their thirst with reliable favorites. Ambitious innovators can even enter their own bottled concoctions in a homebrew contest. With beer flowing so freely, edible sustenance is essential, a factor covered by an array of food vendors. Those seeking a break from the sampling can partake in a variety of games, dance at a silent disco, or enjoy a diverse musical lineup consisting of DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip, Lakame, and the Black-eyed Snakes. The event culminates in a fireworks display that should leave attendees buzzing with enthusiasm for the exhilaratingly potent state of beer. Find tickets and more info at beerdabbler.com. 21+. 5:30 to 9 p.m. $50-$70; $20 designated driver. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400. —Brad Richason

Twin Cities Water Lantern Festival

Lake Phalen

The Water Lantern Festival offers an opportunity to bid farewell to summer on a refreshingly tranquil note. The concept alone is gratifyingly simple, as the family-friendly gathering invites communities to congregate for a relaxed evening devoted to crafting eco-friendly water lanterns from wood and rice paper. Participants are encouraged to inscribe their own sentiments upon their lanterns, whether solemn or silly, and to express ruminations, observations, and aspirations. These personalized sentiments will be set adrift after sunset, as the softly glowing lanterns are launched upon the serene waters of Lake Phalen, lending a soothing pool of peaceful illumination to the evening. The community camaraderie is further underscored by participants being invited to bring their own blankets and snacks (or partake of the numerous food trucks on-site). Organizers will handle the cleaning of the lake and grounds after the event, keeping with the festival’s environmental commitment. Following the exasperating series of conflicts that clouded the summer of 2018, the Water Lantern Festival represents a fleeting chance to conclude the season with a joyfully harmonious memory. Find tickets and more info at www.waterlanternfestival.com. 5 to 10:30 p.m. $12-$30; $40 at the gate. 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul; 651-632-5111. —Brad Richason

I AM Rescued Getty Images/iStockphoto

SUNDAY 8.26

I AM Rescued

Surly Brewing Company

Humans aren’t the only creatures enjoying Twin Cities patios in the summertime; these days, dogs are often invited, too. This Sunday, Surly will become dog-friendly for I AM Rescued, a benefit beer party for pups and people. Take your dog through an agility course and pose for pics in the photobooth. There will also be a catwalk featuring local celebs and their pooches in fashionable threads, all narrated by Sarah Edwards of I AM MPLS/ST. PAUL. Surly will be serving up all their popular brews all afternoon, of course, and you’ll find pizza upstairs. All proceeds from the event will benefit Canine Inspired Change, a program that works with at-risk kids through animal bonding. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330. —Jessica Armbruster

Circus in the Park 2018

Powderhorn Park

Most circus events are pricey. But this Sunday, the circus is coming to the park for a free show. There will be no animals or big tops, just pure acrobatic arts. Watch athletes fly through the air on the trapeze, twist and turn on hanging silk, and spin on a lyra. These feats of strength, beauty, and daring will be performed on Powderhorn’s grassy lawn. Bring a blanket, some picnic supplies, and be entertained. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster