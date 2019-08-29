Minnesota RollerGirls is changing its name to promote inclusivity

"Not all the skaters that skate under this flag see themselves in it, and that's not okay,” an official release states.

Moving forward, the organization will be known as the Minnesota Roller Derby. Inclusivity was a major motivator for the revamp.

“Minnesota Roller Derby is committed to empowering non-binary people, gender expansive people, and women to thrive and build a community around camaraderie and social responsibility,” the official announcement states.

The change comes about a month before the league’s first game on Saturday, October 5, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

While Minnesota Roller Derby is certainly one of the more popular leagues in town, it’s not the only group. Minneapolis’ North Star Roller Derby, which renamed itself a few years ago for the same reason, and Minnesota Men’s RollerDerby also draw crowds regularly.



Check out the newly designed MNRD's website at mnrollerderby.com.