Minnesota Next: 9 of the Twin Cities’ most inspiring teens

But more and more, we’ve noticed it’s youth themselves improving our neighborhoods and our world. Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg, the survivor-activists of Parkland—they’re the ones taking a stand and making a difference, even in the face of adults who don’t want to hear about tough topics like gun control or climate change. And the Twin Cities is bursting with incredible young people, a collection of activists, but also artists and athletes and more who are already enriching the world around them and will continue to for decades to come.

Here are nine who inspire us.

Isra Hirsi: The Climate Advocate

The U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder who's working for intersectionality in the climate justice movement.

Ridwan Mohamed: The Wordsmith

This sharp-minded, fast-talking debate master is ready to make a more just world.

Avahnii Lewis: The Designer

At 17, she's done work for everyone from the Guthrie to the NCAA.

Gabriel Spinks: The Urban Engineer

An advocate who knows it's the youth Minneapolis' 2040 plan will impact most.

Josh Groven: The Gun Activist

Organizing walk-outs and sit-ins to enact more sensible firearms policies.

Winfrey Oenga: The Poet

Mixing words with visual art, she's impressed some of the Twin Cities' most renowned artists.

Jamesa Robinson: The Wrestler

A "Swiss Army Knife" athlete inspiring other young women to be strong.

Ben Smith: The Whistleblower

Holding St. Paul accountable for the worker rights it promised.



Spencer Venancio: The Chef

The youngest person ever to host pop-ups at restaurants like Travail and Popol Vuh.