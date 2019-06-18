Minnesota Hercules Kevin Sorbo weighs in on the 'grab them by the pussy' debate 3 years late

Take actor Kevin Sorbo, for example. The Minnesota native (and Minnesota State University Moorhead grad) made a name for himself in the late ‘90s and early aughts on syndicated shows like Hercules and Andromeda. These days, he can be found on Twitter, weighing in on big topics from years ago.

One recent hot take:

If women are upset at Trump’s naughty words, who in the hell bought 80 million copies of 50 Shades of Gray? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 16, 2019





While it may have taken Sorbo years to come up with this quip, it only takes a few moments to point out the flaws in his analogy:

Trump’s “naughty words” amount to bragging about sexual assault while Fifty Shades is about two people entering a kinda problematic -- but consentual! -- BDSM relationship. Trump is very real. Sexual assault is very real. Fifty Shades is a badly written work of fiction. Just because a lot of people read a bad romance novels that doesn’t make them hypocrites for getting upset when a real person says or does something shitty. Are people who enjoyed The Silence of the Lambs or American Psycho hypocrites for being anti-murder?

A small cruise through Sorbo’s twitter reveals a conservative bingo party, with tweets about undocumented immigrants murdering people by the thousands, feminists failing to support Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and how he’s a warrior for Christ.

Not one feminist has defended Sarah Sanders. It seems women's rights only matter if those women are liberal. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 18, 2019

A party that supports abortion over Life, illegals aliens over its citizens, and refugees over its veterans is going to lecture me on morals. Don’t think so. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 17, 2019

68 people were killed in mass shootings in 2018. Did you know that about 2000 were killed by illegal aliens? Just saying. Build the wall.#BuildTheWall #BuildThatWall — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 16, 2019

So yeah, it’s starting to make sense why he would have difficulty detecting fact from fiction.

According to his IMDB profile, you can catch Sorbo in upcoming projects including Bernie the Dolphin 2, One Nation Under God, and The Legend of Catclaws Mountain, among many other religious-themed releases. Also, whatever this is: