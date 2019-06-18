comScore
Minnesota Hercules Kevin Sorbo weighs in on the 'grab them by the pussy' debate 3 years late

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 by Jessica Armbruster in Arts & Leisure
Kevin Sorbo as Hercules in more innocent times.

Sometimes it’s best not to check in with celebrities that time forgot.

Take actor Kevin Sorbo, for example. The Minnesota native (and Minnesota State University Moorhead grad) made a name for himself in the late ‘90s and early aughts on syndicated shows like Hercules and Andromeda. These days, he can be found on Twitter, weighing in on big topics from years ago.

One recent hot take:



While it may have taken Sorbo years to come up with this quip, it only takes a few moments to point out the flaws in his analogy:

  1. Trump’s “naughty words” amount to bragging about sexual assault while Fifty Shades is about two people entering a kinda problematic -- but consentual! -- BDSM relationship.
  2. Trump is very real. Sexual assault is very real. Fifty Shades is a badly written work of fiction.
  3. Just because a lot of people read a bad romance novels that doesn’t make them hypocrites for getting upset when a real person says or does something shitty. Are people who enjoyed The Silence of the Lambs or American Psycho hypocrites for being anti-murder?

A small cruise through Sorbo’s twitter reveals a conservative bingo party, with tweets about undocumented immigrants murdering people by the thousands, feminists failing to support Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and how he’s a warrior for Christ.

 

So yeah, it’s starting to make sense why he would have difficulty detecting fact from fiction.

According to his IMDB profile, you can catch Sorbo in upcoming projects including Bernie the Dolphin 2, One Nation Under God, and The Legend of Catclaws Mountain, among many other religious-themed releases. Also, whatever this is:

Comments

