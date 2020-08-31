There is not.

The drummer from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, WWE legend "The Nature Boy," Joan Callamezzo from Parks & Rec: all one-time Minnesotans, though with none of the Hartnett/Garland/Biel fanfare.

Add Roseau-born heartthrob Garrett Hedlund to that list of low-key state celebs. The Tron: Legacy star made headlines Monday when news broke of his impending baby boy with Emma Roberts, star of American Horror Story and niece to Hollywood icon Julia Roberts. The big baby-bump reveal came via Roberts's Instagram:

Hedlund was raised on a cattle farm near Strandquist, an 81-person town located an hour from the Canadian border in northwest Minnesota. The 35-year-old actor/model/musician was reportedly almost engaged to Kirsten Dunst, but they split in 2016 and he began dating Roberts last year. Hedlund last appeared in the flop 2019 romantic drama Dirt Music; he's playing the Federal Bureau of Narcotics's racist anti-drug zealot Harry J. Anslinger in the upcoming Andra Day-starring biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Local Twitter user @taylr steered us toward another Minnesota connection, this one involving Roberts — Emma and Julia! A family member owns Camp Birchwood in LaPorte, and both actors attended as youngsters. They even provide glowing testimonials on the Crow Wing County camp's website. "I attended a beautiful summer camp in Minnesota my uncle owned called Camp Birchwood. All the coolest things I know how to do – I learned to do at camp," reads Julia's blurb.

Will Hedlund and Roberts return to the remote tip of Minnesota to raise their baby boy? Almost certainly not, but Hedlund did offer the following in a 2018 profile by Man of the World.

"Everything that pushed me away is what pulls me back now. It’s the kind of life I’d like to give my own kids when I have them,” our proud export said, reflecting on the Minnesota town where he lived until age 14. "It could be boring and lonely as shit, and we would wish we had more material things, like cool toys, but then we’d disappear into the woods for days with a hammer and a bag of nails to build a tree fort."