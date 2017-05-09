Minneapolis Parks & Rec did a killer job with its summer movie schedule
For many, biking to a nearby park to watch a movie outside is a summer tradition. Mostly, audiences are expecting old classics or perhaps a blockbuster hit of yore.
This year, however, Minneapolis Parks & Recreation has put together a pretty awesome lineup with a little bit of everything. There are 2016 mega-hits (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), recent critical darlings (Fences, La La Land, Hidden Figures), awesomely cheesy '80s flicks (Ghostbusters, The Princess Bride, Ferris Bueller's Day Off), and golden-era classics (Breakfast at Tiffany's, Singing in the Rain).
Oh yeah, and they also have some awful-looking stuff that might be fun to watch after a few beers (Minions, Pan, Captain America: Civil War, Passengers).
All of these shows start at dusk (so 9-ish). Bring a blanket, snacks, and, most importantly, bug spray. For more info, check out Park and Rec's handy website.
June 5
Sully
Bossen Field Park
June 6
Arrival
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
June 7
The Princess Bride
Mueller Park
June 9
I Am Legend
Cedar Avenue Field Park
June 10
Neither Wolf Nor Dog
Lake Calhoun Park
June 12
The Martian (with Spanish subtitles/English audio)
Bryant Square Park
June 13
The Never Ending Story
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
June 14
Hidden Figures
Pearl Park
June 15
The Sandlot
Keewaydin Park
June 16
Star Trek Beyond
Lake Harriet Park
June 17
Trolls
Sheridan Memorial Park
June 19
Pee Wee's Big Adventure
Armatage Park
June 20
Clueless
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
June 21
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Farview Park
June 22
42 (Spanish subtitles/English audio)
Brackett Field Park
June 23
Hidden Figures
Kenwood Park
June 24
Sing
Waite Park
June 26
Trolls
Audubon Park
June 27
Twin Cities Black Film Festival
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
June 28
The Princess Bride
Van Cleve Park
June 29
Back to the Future
Lyndale Farmstead Park
June 30
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Lake Harriet Park
JULY
July 1
Jaws
Lake Nokomis Park
July 3
Captain America: Civil War
Nicollet Island Park
July 5
Hidden Figures (Spanish subtitles/English)
Powderhorn Park
July 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Luxton Park
July 7
Fences
Lake Calhoun Park
July 8
The Princess Bride
Lynnhurst Park
July 10
Mrs. Doubtfire
Shingle Creek Park
July 11
Jumanji
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
July 12
42
Hiawatha School Park
July 13
Fences
Victory Memorial Drive
July 14
Zootopia
Lake Harriet Park
July 15
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Windom Northeast Park
July 17
Sing
Folwell Park
July 18
Inside Out
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
July 19
Raiders of the Lost Ark (Spanish subtitles/English audio)
Corcoran Park
July 20
Pan
Sibley Park
July 21
Minions
Pershing Park
July 22
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Matthews Park
July 24
Space Jam
Whittier Park
July 25
Twin Cities Black Film Festival
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
July 26
Collateral Beauty
Elliot Park
July 28
Top Gun
Lake Harriet Park
July 29
Finding Dory
Dickman Park
July 31
Space Jam
Logan Park
AUGUST
August 1
Passengers
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
August 2
Finding Dory
Linden Hills Park
August 3
Sing
Bottineau Park
August 4
Sweet Land
Lake Harriet Park
August 5
Secret Life of Pets
Victory Park
August 7
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Bohanon Park
August 8
Queen of Katwe
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
August 9
Ghostbusters (1984)
Kenny Park
August 10
Moana
Victory Memorial Drive
August 11
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Lake Harriet Park
August 12
Ghostbusters (2016, Spanish subtitles/English Audio)
Phelps Field Park
August 14
42
Painter Park
August 15
La La Land
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
August 16
Moana
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Recreation Center
August 17
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Beltrami Park
August 19
Sing
McRae Park
August 21
Hidden Figures
North Commons Park
August 22
Twin Cities Black Film Festival
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
August 23
Fences
Central Gym
August 24
E.T.
Morris Park
August 26
Secret Life of Pets
Bryant Square Park
