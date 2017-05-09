City Pages

Minneapolis Parks & Rec did a killer job with its summer movie schedule

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 by Jessica Armbruster in Arts & Leisure
itemprop

Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Lucasfilm

For many, biking to a nearby park to watch a movie outside is a summer tradition. Mostly, audiences are expecting old classics or perhaps a blockbuster hit of yore.

This year, however, Minneapolis Parks & Recreation has put together a pretty awesome lineup with a little bit of everything. There are 2016 mega-hits (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), recent critical darlings (Fences, La La Land, Hidden Figures), awesomely cheesy '80s flicks (Ghostbusters, The Princess Bride, Ferris Bueller's Day Off), and golden-era classics (Breakfast at Tiffany's, Singing in the Rain).

Oh yeah, and they also have some awful-looking stuff that might be fun to watch after a few beers (Minions, Pan, Captain America: Civil War, Passengers).

All of these shows start at dusk (so 9-ish). Bring a blanket, snacks, and, most importantly, bug spray. For more info, check out Park and Rec's handy website.

June 5
Sully
Bossen Field Park

June 6
Arrival
Father Hennepin Bluff Park


June 7
The Princess Bride
Mueller Park

June 9
I Am Legend
Cedar Avenue Field Park

June 10
Neither Wolf Nor Dog
Lake Calhoun Park

June 12
The Martian (with Spanish subtitles/English audio)
Bryant Square Park

June 13
The Never Ending Story
Father Hennepin Bluff Park

June 14
Hidden Figures
Pearl Park

June 15
The Sandlot
Keewaydin Park

June 16
Star Trek Beyond
Lake Harriet Park

June 17
Trolls
Sheridan Memorial Park

June 19
Pee Wee's Big Adventure
Armatage Park

June 20
Clueless
Father Hennepin Bluff Park

June 21
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Farview Park

June 22
42 (Spanish subtitles/English audio)
Brackett Field Park

June 23
Hidden Figures
Kenwood Park

June 24
Sing
Waite Park

June 26
Trolls
Audubon Park

June 27
Twin Cities Black Film Festival
Father Hennepin Bluff Park

June 28
The Princess Bride
Van Cleve Park

June 29
Back to the Future
Lyndale Farmstead Park

June 30
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Lake Harriet Park

JULY

July 1
Jaws
Lake Nokomis Park

July 3
Captain America: Civil War
Nicollet Island Park

July 5
Hidden Figures (Spanish subtitles/English)
Powderhorn Park

July 6
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Luxton Park

July 7
Fences
Lake Calhoun Park

July 8
The Princess Bride
Lynnhurst Park

July 10
Mrs. Doubtfire
Shingle Creek Park

July 11
Jumanji
Father Hennepin Bluff Park

July 12
42
Hiawatha School Park

July 13
Fences
Victory Memorial Drive

July 14
Zootopia
Lake Harriet Park

July 15
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Windom Northeast Park

July 17
Sing
Folwell Park

July 18
Inside Out
Father Hennepin Bluff Park

July 19
Raiders of the Lost Ark (Spanish subtitles/English audio)
Corcoran Park

July 20
Pan
Sibley Park

July 21
Minions
Pershing Park

July 22
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Matthews Park

July 24
Space Jam
Whittier Park

July 25
Twin Cities Black Film Festival
Father Hennepin Bluff Park

July 26
Collateral Beauty
Elliot Park

July 28
Top Gun
Lake Harriet Park

July 29
Finding Dory
Dickman Park

July 31
Space Jam
Logan Park

AUGUST

August 1
Passengers
Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 2
Finding Dory
Linden Hills Park

August 3
Sing
Bottineau Park

August 4
Sweet Land
Lake Harriet Park

August 5
Secret Life of Pets
Victory Park

August 7
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Bohanon Park

August 8
Queen of Katwe
Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 9
Ghostbusters (1984)
Kenny Park

August 10
Moana
Victory Memorial Drive

August 11
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Lake Harriet Park

August 12
Ghostbusters (2016, Spanish subtitles/English Audio)
Phelps Field Park

August 14
42
Painter Park

August 15
La La Land
Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 16
Moana
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Recreation Center

August 17
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Beltrami Park

August 19
Sing
McRae Park

August 21
Hidden Figures
North Commons Park

August 22
Twin Cities Black Film Festival
Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 23
Fences
Central Gym

August 24
E.T.
Morris Park

August 26
Secret Life of Pets
Bryant Square Park

Comments

More from Arts & Leisure

Sponsor Content