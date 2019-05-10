Cardinal Kindreds

FRIDAY:

Cardinal Kindreds

See art from Austin, Texas based collective ICOSA. 7–10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Light in the Ocean

With Distal Descent, Shirtless Eon, and Toykestra. 9 p.m. May 10; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Wax Lead

With Stonedest, Trinity Test, and Tyrannicals. 10 p.m. May 10; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Mother's Day Weekend Pop-Up Show and Sale

Featuring art work on display and for sale from area artists, live music, films, and photographs. 6-9 p.m. May 10; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 11; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 12; Free. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.

Jennifer Drinkwater

Pop Construct

Featuring work by Jennifer Drinkwater, Teresa Paschke, and Robert Slotterback. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., May 10. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Strey Collective Grand Opening Party

New store features work from nine local makers. Friday, 5-9 p.m. VIP Gift Bags for the first 25 guests to arrive. Mall of America, Level 2 North, 294 North Garden, Bloomington.



The ABC of It: Why Children’s Books Matter

Featuring original art and manuscripts from children's literature. Panel discussion featuring Andrea Davis Pinkney and Dawn Quigley noon Fri., May 10. Free. Elmer L. Andersen Library, 222 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-9825.

Davie Duke

New work. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Fri., May 10. Free. 2001 A Space, 2001 5th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3138.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Craft'za returns this weekend. L-R: Ahava Creative Co., Kari Lee Art, Helland Studio

SATURDAY:

Spring Craft'za 2019

Folks searching for a really cool last-minute Mother’s Day gift need look no further, as you’ll find plenty of potential gifts at the spring installment of Craft’za. The event, held in the massive Grain Belt Bottling House, will feature over 60 vendors selling a variety of items. Mom may appreciate the hand-painted wood earrings of Burly Babe, the candy-colored pottery of Dad and Kiddo, or oh yay’s stash of planters, complete with tiny wooden signs proclaiming love for mom. There’s plenty to investigate for yourself, too. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11; Free. Grain Belt Studios, 79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. –Jessica Armbruster

DPLV (EP Release Show)

With Dreamspook and Sym1. 10 p.m. May 11; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Mixie Presents A Tribute to Scarr

Featuring Los Pinche Gueys, Skinny Hardaway, Lvndscvpes, and Mickety Breeze. 9 p.m. May 11; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Autoptic showcases zine and comic creators during Lit Crawl. Autoptic

Lit Crawl MN 2019

This weekend, Wordplay Festival takes over the Twin Cities with a variety of happenings. One easy entry point into the myriad of events is Saturday’s Lit Crawl, an event filled with beer, books, and games. Highlights include Autoptic’s Spring Showcase at Morrissey’s Irish Pub, where zine and comic creators will share new works; Bryant-Lake Bowl hosting book-themed games, such as Literary Death Match and Nerd Jeopardy; and wild storytelling from Word Sprout at Red Stag. Other venues include Highpoint Center for Printmaking and Zoe’s Cafe. 6-9 p.m. May 11; Free. –Jessica Armbruster

Autoptic Spring Showcase

Comic and zine creators reading excerpts of their work, featuring Gabrielle Bell, Kristin Tipping, Sean Knickerbocker, Peter Faecke, and Maddi Gonzalez. 8 p.m. May 11; Free. Morrissey's Irish Pub, 913 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-465-8555.

Playing With Words

Group show featuring work by 14 letterpress printers from around the country. Opening reception noon-3 p.m. Sat., May 11. Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.

Dogs of MSP

Dogs of MSP May Meet Up

Dog owner meet up with merch for sale, treats for the pups, photos, food, and drinks. 1-4 p.m. May 11; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.



Brunch Show at Mortimer's

Featuring Trash Catties and YANA. All ages. 12-3 p.m. May 11; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.

Maker's Market

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Frank Modern, 3736 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis.

My Theory Is...

2019 BFA exhibition. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., May 11. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.

Reiwa

Featuring work by Philadelphia glass artist Elbo, and paintings from Yuya Negishi. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., May 11. Free. Legacy Glassworks, 2928 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis.

Dreamscape Juried Art Show

Group show, with original artwork, jewelry, merchandise, and prints available to purchase. 5-10 p.m. May 11; Free. The Underground Music Cafe, 1579 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-644-9959.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Richard Mittelstadt

Richard Mittelstadt

Acrylic paintings. Saturday, 7–9 p.m. Frameworks Gallery, 2022 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul.

Minnesota Varsity 2019 Showcase Concert

Classical music showcase for instrumentalists, vocalists and composers. RSVP and more info at www.classicalmpr.org/topic/minnesota-varsity. 3 p.m. May 11; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Women of Song: Memories of Love

Celebration of mothers through folk songs, spirituals, and choral works. More info at www.womenofsongchoir.com. 7 p.m. May 11; Freewill offering. Peace Lutheran Church, 3695 Cty. Rd. 101, Plymouth; 763-478-9406.

Ma Jolie Market

SUNDAY:

Mother's Day Market

Shop bouquets, free artist illustrations, local gifts, and more. Presented by Hewing Hotel and the Scout Guide. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. RSVP to reserve a spot. Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Como: Making a Global Impact

Lecture series featuring a different conservation champion sharing stories, photos, and videos from their work in the field. No lecture on Easter Sunday (Apr. 21). Lineup and more info at www.comozooconservatory.org/news/como-making-a-global-impact. 10:30 p.m. Every Sun. from April 7-May 31; Free. Como Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



St. Paul Civic Symphony's Annual Mother's Day Concert: Women's Work

1 p.m. May 12; Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.