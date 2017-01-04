Minneapolis is watering down art on Nicollet Mall
I have reread this poem over and over again in an attempt to discover its "inappropriateness," and I just don't see it.
The poem is rich and powerful, so full of the longing and truth of being a woman. Words are only 'dirty' if you make them so.
How sad that once again, someone feels that art has to be watered-down in order to appeal to the public.
