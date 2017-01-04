City Pages

Minneapolis is watering down art on Nicollet Mall

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 by City Pages Readers in Arts & Leisure
itemprop

Junauda Petrus envisioned the poem "A Prayer for Pussies” as an homage to all the strong, revolutionary women who work to make the world a better place.

Reader Susan Marie responds to City of Minneapolis censors public art coming to Nicollet Mall:

I have reread this poem over and over again in an attempt to discover its "inappropriateness," and I just don't see it.

The poem is rich and powerful, so full of the longing and truth of being a woman. Words are only 'dirty' if you make them so.

How sad that once again, someone feels that art has to be watered-down in order to appeal to the public. 

 

Comments

More from Arts & Leisure

Sponsor Content