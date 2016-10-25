Minneapolis fans cheered for Brock Lesnar, 'bad guy,' ruining Monday Night Raw segment [VIDEO]

As a college wrestler at the University of Minnesota, Lesnar won the 2000 NCAA champions in the heavyweight division. A few years later, Lesnar was back in his home state trying out for the Minnesota Vikings, who gave the behemoth (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) a tryout, but not a full-time spot on the roster.

And a few years after that, Lesnar rose to the top of the mixed martial arts game, becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the UFC fighting circuit.

But in between all that, Lesnar's been a professional wrestler with the WWE (formerly WWF), where he's supposed to be the villain. This much is obvious when Lesnar comes out and is booed by the crowd, or when fans cheer when he gets punched in the head or dumped on his back.

Minneapolis didn't get the message. Last night, the WWE brought its flagship Monday Night Raw program to Lesnar's former home, at the Target Center, where the heavyweight and his hype man came out to do some mean-spirited smack talk at Goldberg, Lesnar's opponent at an upcoming pay-per-view event.

The crowd was supposed to chant "Goldberg!", and boo Lesnar and manager Paul Heyman. Some played their parts. But within a few minutes, a majority was saying "Goldberg SUCKS!" instead, leaving a nonplussed Lesnar and Paul Heyman just sort of standing there, unsure how to win the crowd back -- by losing them.

At one point, Lesnar can't help laughing at the awkwardness.

After a short, uncomfortable pause, Lesnar's music just started up, and they left. Word is WWE Commissioner Vince McMahon decided himself to end the segment; apparently McMahon "blew a gasket" backstage about the Minneapolis crowd's unwillingness to buy in to the storyline, and "pulled the plug" early.

C'mon, Minneapolis. We can't even figure out how be mean to a pro wrestling villain.