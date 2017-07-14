Minneapolis designer Samantha Rei is coming to 'Project Runway'
Designer Samantha Rei has been a part of the Twin Cities fashion scene for years. Now, her work will be showcased nationally, as she's one of 16 contestants vying for top honors in the upcoming 16th season of Project Runway.
"I’m stupid fast, I love details and textures and 80 percent of my dresses have pockets," she tells the show in a sneak preview. "I’ve been between sizes eight and 20 as an adult, so I learned early how to dress all frames."
Rei has always mixed whimsy with geekiness and unique fashion (in the preview she admits that she's a Slytherin). Over the years, she has dabbled in Goth, rockabilly, steampunk, and vintage looks, blending inspiration into an eye-catching style all her own. You can see this in her wardrobe tour for Lifetime, where she persuses her closet, pulling out glow-in-the-dark dresses, items made from Halloween table runners, custom-made shoes, and unusual purses galore.
Check out her promo vid here. Project Runway premieres on Lifetime August 17.
