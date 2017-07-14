Minneapolis designer Samantha Rei is coming to 'Project Runway'

"I’m stupid fast, I love details and textures and 80 percent of my dresses have pockets," she tells the show in a sneak preview. "I’ve been between sizes eight and 20 as an adult, so I learned early how to dress all frames."

Rei has always mixed whimsy with geekiness and unique fashion (in the preview she admits that she's a Slytherin). Over the years, she has dabbled in Goth, rockabilly, steampunk, and vintage looks, blending inspiration into an eye-catching style all her own. You can see this in her wardrobe tour for Lifetime, where she persuses her closet, pulling out glow-in-the-dark dresses, items made from Halloween table runners, custom-made shoes, and unusual purses galore.

Check out her promo vid here. Project Runway premieres on Lifetime August 17.