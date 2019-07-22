Minneapolis Aquatennial, Tour de France, trashy films: Free things to do this week

MONDAY

Surly Cinema: Dirty Dancing

Nobody sticks Baby in the corner. Find out why at this screening. 7:30 p.m. Free. Surly Brewing Co., 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040.



The Dark Knight

Monday, 8:50 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, Minneapolis.

TUESDAY

A Bug's Life

6:30 p.m. Hayden Heights Recreation Center, St. Paul.

WEDNESDAY

Minneapolis Aquatennial

Various locations

While some summer festivals have a strong theme or central event, the Minneapolis Aquatennial is more of a collection of fun things to do. That includes the Torchlight Parade through downtown, family fun in Loring Park, lawn games at the Government Center, yoga in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, wild stunts at the Twin Cities River Rats Ski Show, and fireworks at Target Field. Other major events are also under the Aquatennial umbrella, such as the Loring Park Art Festival, the Nicollet Farmers’ Market, and Carifest, which celebrates Caribbean arts, music, and food. Things kick off Wednesday; the Torchlight parade begins at 7:30 p.m. at Second Avenue/the Minneapolis Convention Center, then goes to West River Parkway, and on to Boom Island. For a complete schedule, check out www.aquatennial.com. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Death Bed: The Bed That Eats

Palmer's Bar

Trash Film Debauchery’s Traveling Patio Picture Show brings a tale as old as time to the big screen:

In an ancient era, a demon wooed a human woman, having sex with her in a bed he constructed himself. She died from that sex. Grief stricken, the demon cursed the bed. Now, the bed awakens one day every 10 years to kill people. In Death Bed: The Bed That Eats, the year is 1977, and the bed is ready to kill again. Oh yeah, and there's some guy who survived the Bed along the way, but he’s been forced to live in a painting where he has to watch the bed kill people. He needs someone to free him from this sexy, deadly curse. Yes, this is a real movie. See it at Palmer’s this week. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. 500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625. --Jessica Armbruster

Tour de France Livestream

Watch the race on the big screen. 7 to 10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar, 4208 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-1538.

Nicollet Makers Market

Outdoor shopping event featuring local artisans in downtown Minneapolis. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Nicollet Avenue, between 6th and 8th Streets (Gaviidae and IDS blocks), Minneapolis.

Finding Nemo

Wednesday, 8:50 p.m. Jim Lupient Water Park, Minneapolis.



THURSDAY

Terrace Thursdays

Walker Art Center

The Walker Art Center’s Terrace Thursdays is like being invited to a rooftop party, and it’s open to anyone. Enjoy the view from one of the most iconic spots in the city while sipping on cocktails, listening to music, and experiencing performances. This week, DJ Chamun will start and close things off, spinning a mix of reggae, Latin, Arabic, afrobeat, hip-hop, and more. Later, Minneapolis-based pop group the Florists will play a set, followed by the hip-hop/jazz punk/neo-soul band Seaberg & the Black Velvet Punks. Meanwhile, dancer and choreographer Taja Will will perform “Blood Language” at various spots along the terraces. The collaborative piece uses ritual to investigate notions of identity, belonging, and otherness, especially in black, indigenous, and queer communities. 6 to 10 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Sheila Regan

FLOW Northside Arts Crawl

North Minneapolis

Since 2006, FLOW arts crawl has been showcasing the artists, organizations, and businesses creating and thriving on the North Side. At this non-juried, self-guided tour you’ll find special gallery receptions, hands-on fun for kids, parking-lot parties, music, and more. Past years have featured community dinners, pop-up shops, mural painting open to all, and a beer garden. Find more info at www.northmpls.org/flow. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Free. West Broadway, from the Mississippi River to Penn Avenue, Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Aquaman

Thursday, 8:45 p.m. Folwell Park, Minneapolis.