Midway's beer bike tour, Mia turns into an escape room, and other free things to do this week

Monday Night Speed Bingo

Slow-ass bingo nights are for church basements. At this weekly happening the bingos come fast a loose as DJ Hazy and JMO call out numbers as quickly as possible. Prizes include gift cards, barrel-aged releases, and other beer-related swag. Monday, 7 to 9 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.



Midway Bike & Brews

Hope on your bike and make your way through this Midway neighborhood brew tour. First stop at Dual Citizen for a wristband, which will score you $1 sample pours at participating brew pubs. Stops include Urban Growler Brewing Company, BlackStack Brewing, Burning Brothers Brewing, and Lake Monster Brewing. Wednesday, 4 to 9 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing, 725 Raymond, St. Paul; 651-330-4750.

This Is Our Downtown Exhibition Opening

This multi-media group show will feature pieces by young adults age 16 to 24 who have been homeless or have dealt with homelessness in the past. For the year-long project, participants collaborated with established talents, including photographers Wing Young Huie and Nancy Musinguzi, filmmaker John Marks, and videographers Ryan Stopera and Adja Gildersleve. The results include films, posters, videos, and photographs sharing each person's take on downtown Minneapolis. See the city from a different perspective at the opening reception on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Hennepin Theatre Trust, 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Third Thursday: Puzzle Party

This Thursday at the Mia, the museum itself becomes a puzzle. Their new app, Riddle Mia This, turns the galleries into an interactive escape room of sorts, where folks solve mysteries and exeperience pieces in new ways via their phones. The evening will also feature a pop-up arcade hosted by Glitch, speed-puzzling with an international competitive jigsaw puzzle champion, and quizzes from Trivia Mafia. DJ tunes, drinks, and hands-on art activities round out the evening. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000.