Midcentury modern mega-sale, Moth Oddities' vintage haul, and other fashion happenings this week

There are several must-visit spots perfect for any secondhand lover, whether you’re into upscale designer brands or ready to redo your living room in a midcentury modern style without spending a ton of cash.

Ready to shop? Great, same.

Mid-Century Modern Furniture Storage Unit Clearance Sale

Mid-mod furniture is still having a major moment trend-wise, so scoop up a few pieces at a discount thanks to Up Six Vintage in St. Paul. They’re clearing out a storage unit and selling tons of items -- furniture, books, décor, lighting -- at a serious discount. What are you waiting for? It’s basically a sign from above that you should re-decorate your living room. The sale runs through September 16. Hours vary. 189 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

Luxury + Vintage: Tree at June

June on Lyndale is one of the Twin Cities’ best stores for upscale resale -- aka designer pieces for a lot less than full price. They’re hosting a fun event with stylist Tree Chatman as she unloads some of her treasures from designer brands like Gucci to one-of-a-kind pieces. While you’re there, you can shop June’s fall arrivals, because it’s never too early to stock up on cashmere and coats for the winter ahead. Just sayin’. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 13. 3406 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis.

A Vintage Adventure II

The dynamic duo behind vintage vendor Moth Oddities just spent a few weeks on a West Coast road trip and they’re ready to share their vintage finds with everyone back home. They’ll be popping by northeast Minneapolis’ Duke Albert store to sell pieces for men and women from the ’50s to the ‘90s. The best part? Pretty much everything is $15 unless otherwise noted. The Moth Oddities team has a great eye and unique style, so if you want a few pieces for fall that are far cooler than anything you’ll find on the rack at the mall, head over on Friday evening! 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 14. 2516 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Halloween at Arc’s Value Vintage

Halloween is just around the corner, so don’t procrastinate if you plan to pull together a killer costume. Hit up Arc’s Value Village for the best Halloween selection in town -- seriously. They do an amazing job at compiling vintage pieces, donated costumes, and “weird” wardrobe items at their many Twin Cities locations. There’s also great vintage stuff on the Arc’s racks, especially during Halloween. The collection officially launches on Saturday, September 15, and is always changing, so hit up Richfield, Bloomington, New Hope, or St. Paul to see what they’ve got in store for the spookiest season around. It’s the best treasure hunting you’ll do all weekend. Plus, when you shop at Arc’s, you help them carry out their mission to care for people with developmental disabilities. Wins all around, right? Find location and hours at www.arcsvaluevillage.org.