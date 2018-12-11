And that's exactly what Barack and Michelle Obama have been up to since handing the country's keys over to Donald Trump. The former prez has been sharing his oratory gifts with Wall Street firms for massive sums, while the former first lady has been promoting her new best-seller, Becoming, which has sold more than 3 million copies since dropping in November.

On Tuesday, we learned Michelle's book tour will arrive at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on March 13. The arena event is being billed as a "live conversation" about Becoming, a memoir that traces her life from Chicago's South Side to Washington, D.C. Celebs like Oprah Winfrey and Sarah Jessica Parker moderated 2018 tour stops, though no guests have been announced for next year's leg.

"I’m hoping that, because of this book, others feel the power of their own voice and their own story," Michelle told PEOPLE. "Not in the big moments, but in the little things, the small moments, the bumps, the bruises, the highs and the lows -- because those are the things that make us uniquely who we are."

"Verified" Ticketmaster accounts get a crack at tickets beginning at 10 a.m on Friday; the public sale begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Prices were not made immediately available (they won't be cheap).