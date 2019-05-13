The zealously conservative former Minnesota congresswoman sold her West Lakeland Township home earlier this month for $945,000.

“We are downsizing,” Michele's husband, Marcus, tells the Biz Journal, adding that the couple plans to stay in the Twin Cities.

While 5,420 square feet may appear ostentatious for a single-family home, the Bachmanns actually needed the space. At one point, Michele and Marcus were raising 28 kids (!) -- five biological, 23 from foster care -- inside the 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property.

Built in 2005, the house includes amenities such as: a wet bar, hot tub, outdoor dance floor, four fireplaces, and walk-in closets. You might be asking yourself: What the hell's up with those figurines surrounding the fountain? Unclear! The 2.75-acre lot sits along the 18th hole of StoneRidge Golf Club.

"This exquisite property offers unbeatable views and privacy, while still feeling connected to a fabulous neighborhood," the real estate listing reads. "It’s everything a homeowner could ask for."

The Bachmanns bought the place for $760,000 in the fall of 2008, according to county records, right as the global economy began collapsing. The $8,278 annual tax bill surely irked its former owner, a founding member of the Tea Party.

When we last heard from Bachmann, she was praising President Donald Trump -- ya know, this guy -- as "highly biblical" and "godly." A cursory Google search of "Donald Trump bible" mostly turns up stories about Trump autographing the bibles of Alabama tornado survivors, a casually sacrilegious move that was met with scorn though ultimately, as we've learned, nothing matters.

Bachmann, who ran for president in 2012 and retired from congress in 2014, considered running for Al Franken's vacated U.S. Senate seat last year, but God never asked her to.

Anyway! Let's take a photo tour of the ol' Bachmann estate, courtesy of RE/MAX Results.