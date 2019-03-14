Micawber’s Bookstore closes after icy sidewalk fall injures owner

On March 3, Micawber’s Bookstore owner Tom Bielenberg fell on a patch of black ice. It was a nasty fall, as now he has a severe hip fracture, two broken ribs, and two dislocated bones in his back.

“As a result of his accident,” the announcement states, “Tom has made the difficult decision to close Micawber’s permanently.”

Doctor’s deemed his injuries too fragile for surgery; instead Bielenberg will make a slow recovery via intensive therapy. He’ll be spending at least eight weeks in rehab, and won’t be able to drive for at least three months.

Bielenberg has health insurance, but like any major injury that coverage only goes so far. So the family has set up a GoFundMe campaign. So far they raised $13,005 out of a $8,400 goal.

Micawber’s opened up in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood in 1972. It’s been selling books for nearly 50 years.

Before saying its final goodbye, Micawber’s will be hosting a few open hours and closing sales. You can visit the shop this weekend and early April during the following days/hours:

- Friday, March 15, 1-4 p.m.

- Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A store-closing sale will be held the first two weekends in April:

- April 6-7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- April 13-14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



