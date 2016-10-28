Mia's Martin Luther exhibit explores a revolutionary moment in time

Martin Luther: Art and Reformation Minneapolis Institute of Art

There's plenty of art in the Catholic tradition that helps layer context (elaborate robes and angel and Saint-filled paintings), to show, at least in part, the excesses that Luther was rebelling against with the Catholic church, as well as work that comes out of the traditions of Lutheran thought. There's an elaborate story-board painting depicting Bible scenes along with quotes. There's plenty of fancy embellishments in the Restoration-era pieces that show how one era certainly informed the other, even as they were in conflict.

The other thing that's important to remember about what Martin Luther did is that his Ninety-five Theses happened less than 100 years after the printing press was invented. That piece of technology helped disseminate Luther's new religion far and wide, changing forever the landscape of European culture and thought.



In remarks given at a press event, Kaywin Feldman, director of Mia, compared the importance of the printing press in the restoration movement to how important social media has been in recent social movements like Occupy Wall Street, the Arab Spring, and Black Lives Matter. The technology available at the time made certain Luther's ideas weren't just ideas, but truly transformed society and faith for hundreds of years.



And if you don't happen to be Lutheran? Well, there's plenty of weirdness in this exhibition to keep you intrigued. Plague masks complete with bird beaks used by Medieval doctors? Check. Relics of broken sculptures from abbeys and churches in Magdeburg during the rising conflict between Catholics and Protestants in 1524? Check.





IF YOU GO:

"Martin Luther: Art and the Reformation" opens October 30.

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Through January 15, 2017.

