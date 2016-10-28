Mia's Martin Luther exhibit explores a revolutionary moment in time
This Halloween marks the start of the anniversary of a pretty important incident in history, one that forever shaped the trajectory Christianity.
On October 31, 1517, Martin Luther sent his Ninety-five Theses‚ or Disputation on the Power of Indulgences, to Albert of Brandenberg, the Archbishop of Mainz, decrying what he saw as abusive practices by the far-reaching Catholic Church. His manifesto sparked a revolution, one that created a new religion, Lutheranism, and laid the pathway for other protestant religions to come.
It's quite extraordinary that such an extensive exhibit, one that includes so many key historical pieces, would open in Minneapolis rather than some larger city in the U.S. or in Europe. In addition to archaeological objects that tell the story of Luther's life, the exhibit contains some rare pieces, including the pulpit of Luther's last sermon, which makes its first trip to Minneapolis for the exhibition, and has been restored by Mia.
There's also a copy of the Ortenburg Bible, a hand-colored copy of Luther's translation of the Bible into German, and paintings by Lucas Cranach the Elder, who helped shift the style and tone of religious art as a way to communicate Luther's message.
At the same time, it makes sense that the Martin Luther exhibit would come here. Minnesota has one of the largest populations of Lutherans in the country (about 35 percent), not to mention other protestant religions. There's also a whole lot of folks here with German heritage.
So perhaps it's not a surprise that the four German institutions that Mia partnered with for the show (including the Luther House in Wittenberg, which is closed in preparation for its jubilee year, allowing a number of key works to travel here).
There's plenty of art in the Catholic tradition that helps layer context (elaborate robes and angel and Saint-filled paintings), to show, at least in part, the excesses that Luther was rebelling against with the Catholic church, as well as work that comes out of the traditions of Lutheran thought. There's an elaborate story-board painting depicting Bible scenes along with quotes. There's plenty of fancy embellishments in the Restoration-era pieces that show how one era certainly informed the other, even as they were in conflict.
The other thing that's important to remember about what Martin Luther did is that his Ninety-five Theses happened less than 100 years after the printing press was invented. That piece of technology helped disseminate Luther's new religion far and wide, changing forever the landscape of European culture and thought.
In remarks given at a press event, Kaywin Feldman, director of Mia, compared the importance of the printing press in the restoration movement to how important social media has been in recent social movements like Occupy Wall Street, the Arab Spring, and Black Lives Matter. The technology available at the time made certain Luther's ideas weren't just ideas, but truly transformed society and faith for hundreds of years.
And if you don't happen to be Lutheran? Well, there's plenty of weirdness in this exhibition to keep you intrigued. Plague masks complete with bird beaks used by Medieval doctors? Check. Relics of broken sculptures from abbeys and churches in Magdeburg during the rising conflict between Catholics and Protestants in 1524? Check.
IF YOU GO:
"Martin Luther: Art and the Reformation" opens October 30.
Minneapolis Institute of Art
Through January 15, 2017.
$20
