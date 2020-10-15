Holidazzle began in the ‘90s as a Christmas-y nighttime parade. In recent years, the event morphed into a market-style festival in Loring Park featuring holiday movies, trivia and movie nights, local artists and artisans, an ice rink, and a beer garden.

None of that is happening this year.

“This was a difficult decision, but the right decision,” says mpls downtown council’s Leah Wong. “Our community’s health and well-being are most important as we head into the holiday season.”

So, what does a virtual Holidazzle look like? It appears that event organizers are still figuring that out, as a schedule of programming is slated to be released in November. They do promise that there will be Santa, but you’ll have to hang with him via computer, because even time-traveling immortal Saints are COVID-19 high-risks when they’re old and overweight.



The dates for this virtual festival of online stuff will be November 26 through December 19.