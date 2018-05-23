Memory Lanes Block Party, Animinneapolis, Black Magik Woman: This week's top events

Image courtesy the standup

WEDNESDAY 5.23

Martha Kelly

Acme Comedy Co.

L-R: Work by Jade Patrick, Connie Mrotek, Emily Eaton

Comedian and actress Martha Kelly, best known for her role as Martha Brooks on Baskets, is right where she wants to be. “I did the comedy club in Madison, Wisconsin, right before Easter,” she recalls, “and there were a lot of people there because of Baskets for sure. But it’s not like I get recognized walking around. It’s a nice spot to be in. It’s lucky having people who want to come out and see you and not just come to the club because they want a night out. My life isn’t that different. I live in Austin and just do my day-to-day stuff.” She travels back and forth to L.A. because of the show, but also because she’s from there originally and still has family in SoCal. “I moved to Austin in 2000, basically to party,” she admits. “But even after I quit drinking I found I still loved Austin. It’s more enjoyable than Los Angeles for sure.” Onstage she talks about her life, as well as goofy observations on the news and current events. The elephant in the room, however, isn’t often addressed. “Sometimes I’ll mention what a horrible mess Trump is, but most of the time I don’t because I don’t find it funny. I find it sad and scary.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson



Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

The Walker Art Center is once again hosting Skyline Mini Golf, a 10-hole course crafted by artists and situated on the museum’s rooftop terrace. Each hole this year is a returning favorite, including the hot-dog-themed Let’s Be Frank, the Andy Warhol-inspired Thrillo-Brillo, and the tribute to our state, Tale of Twin Cities. Don’t be fooled by the humorous layout; the holes are deceptively complex works of engineering. Golfers with lamentably over-par averages can content themselves with the sweeping panorama of the Minneapolis skyline. And should our fickle Midwestern weather take a turn for the worse, shelter is readily available within the Walker, providing golfers with a creatively inspired clubhouse. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $10; $8 members and kids ages 7 to 18; free for ages 6 and under with a paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through September 2 —Brad Richason

THURSDAY 5.24

Black Magik Woman IV

Gamut Gallery

Now in its fourth year, Black Magik Woman is an art and fashion event that celebrates queerness, femininity, and non-binary awesomeness through collaboratively created images and positivity. The show brings together designers, photographers, and models, all working to move past tired generalizations and stereotypes toward a new future. This year, the collaborative teams are taking on the social issues that women and non-binary folks face today—not just here in the Twin Cities, but globally. The opening-night party includes musical guests DJs Rowsheen and Babyghost. Come see some powerful, beautiful images celebrating femme and non-binary bodies, mingle with the artists who created the pieces, and enjoy an evening that celebrates women without denigrating men. The reception is at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP) on Thursday, May 24. Free; $33.72 opening reception. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.Through June 21 —Sheila Regan

Chris Franjola

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“I wasn’t surprised Trump won,” standup Chris Franjola admits. “I was traveling across the country, and saw it happening. I wasn’t in some Hollywood bubble. I saw it and thought, ‘This isn’t going to end well.’” Politics doesn’t factor much into his act, though, as he’s learned to avoid it. “I tell people right away, ‘Don’t worry I’m not going to get political.’” He does, however, like where his career has been headed. “I’m having more fun doing standup than I ever have,” he says. “I’m on the road doing a lot of shows. It’s been great.” His set is still mostly about his personal life, but it’s become even more story-driven. 16+. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $17.50-$26.95. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

L-R: Work by Emily Dove Barton, Zoe Persico, Chloe Giordano

FRIDAY 5.25

Immersion: Iceland Residency

Light Grey Art Lab

The beauty of natural landscapes, folktales, and travel are celebrated in four gallery shows now on view at Light Grey Art Lab. Stark, harsh, and magical are just a few interpretations made by over 50 artists in residency in Iceland for “Immersion.” The collection features a huge variety of works from painters, video game designers, and illustrators. There’s humor, awe, and even a bit of food photography. Meanwhile, Julia Kuo and Emily Dove have teamed up for a show of illustrations inspired by bioluminescence, which they experienced during a residency in Canada’s Banff National Park. U.K.-based artist Chloe Giordano will be sharing beautiful embroidery pieces honoring woodland animals and the importance of preserving the habitat they call home. Finally, Junyi Wu and Jon Lau have collaborated to create gorgeous works exploring traditions and mythologies spanning cultures. There will be an opening reception for all four shows on Friday, May 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. 118 E. 26th St., Ste. 101, Minneapolis; 612-239-2047. Through June 30 —Jessica Armbruster

Black Fashion Week MN

Various locations

This Friday, Black Fashion Week MN launches with three events intended to showcase POC designers and creatives, both up-and-coming and established. Things kick off at Moxy Minneapolis Uptown Hotel (1121 W. Lake St., Minneapolis) with a party from 7 to 11 p.m. featuring two local designers. Jaqueline Addison (Akuagabby) creates bold pieces—think jewel tones and the occasional polka dot—that range from princessy formalwear to sexy date-night looks. Meanwhile, Houston White (Black Excellence) designs statement tees and polished suits and jackets. I Am Not My Hair is on Wednesday, May 30, at Monkon Sushi and Lounge Bar (964 University Ave., St. Paul) from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Here you’ll find makers of natural hair products, makeup samples, and jewelry from Robyne Robinson. Things conclude Saturday, June 2, at the Rasta Wear Fashion Affair at Pimento Kitchen (2524 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis) with a fashion show that will feature work from Ayo-Ma’s Designs, Gladhouse, Soulspeak Expressions, and Ruva Africwear. The party starts at 7 p.m. Find more info at www.blackfashionweekmn.com. Through June 2 —Jessica Armbruster

Animinneapolis

Hyatt Regency

Fans of Japanese pop culture will be coming together once again in downtown Minneapolis for three days of bonding and fun. There will be panel talks covering major fandom staples, including Lolita fashion, video games, and shows like Pokemon, Dragon Ball Z, and Yu-Gi-Oh. Check out vendors selling unique wares, be tended to at the Maid Cafe, sing some karaoke, and stop by the arcade for some gaming (table-top games will be played, too). Anime movies will stream all weekend, and live music will add to the fun. As always, there will be free soda and ramen for everyone. For a complete schedule, visit animinneapolis.com. Noon to 1 a.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $40 single day; weekend packages available. 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

American Ninja Warrior

U.S. Bank Stadium

Pro athletes command greater paychecks and fame, but there’s something admirable about the competitors who brave the obstacle courses of American Ninja Warrior. The show features an egalitarian field of everyday people (albeit physically chiseled and exceeding well trained), running a gauntlet of progressively intimidating challenges for the purpose of being declared a champion. The popular offshoot of Japanese series Sasuke, American Ninja Warrior takes place throughout the country, allowing ambitious competitors the chance to secure a place in the Las Vegas national finals. While this is the first time a qualifying round has been held in Minneapolis, the vast U.S. Bank Stadium should provide ample space for the complex obstacle setup. While the specifics of each course are a closely guarded secret, fans of the televised program can anticipate acrobatic contraptions geared to pitch fatigued competitors into the net—or pool—below. Vicarious thrills abound. Filming times vary; all tickets must be requested in advance through the website, on-camera-audiences.com. 12+. Free. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-777-8700. Through Saturday —Brad Richason

FB

SATURDAY 5.26

Memory Lanes Block Party

Memory Lanes

Memory Lanes’ Memorial Day weekend block party is back with two days packed with music on indoor and outdoor stages. The lineup includes kids’ fare (Koo Koo Kanga Roo), surf rock (Black Widows, BLAHA), heavy metal (Gay Witch Abortion), DJ sets (Babyghost), punk rock (the Spits), and an Afro-Caribbean group (Malamanya). A few food trucks and a grill station will provide sustenance between beers and sets. All ages; 21+ after 10 p.m. 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. $5 per day; free after 10 p.m. 2520 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-721-6211. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

Jungle Theater

Billie Holiday’s arduous life stands as a sobering contrast to her sublime music. This paradox is poignantly explored by playwright Lanie Robertson in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. The play recreates one of the final performances of the 44-year-old singer. Through an evocative sampling of iconic songs (including “Strange Fruit,” “God Bless the Child,” and “When a Man Loves a Woman”), Holiday confides in the audience with personal accounts of the record industry’s predatory practices, the abject racism she endured on the road, a harrowing succession of abusive relationships, and the crippling addictions that would ultimately lead to her tragic death. Depicting such a complex figure requires exceptional insight, an empathetic point Jungle Theater has ensured with the casting of Thomasina Petrus. A Twin Cities native renowned for her indelible talents, Petrus is both an acclaimed actor and a skilled jazz vocalist, having even recorded her own Holiday tribute album, If Only... Billie Unsung. Under the direction of Marion McClinton and supported by a live rhythm trio, this production offers a heartfelt reminder that the most sorrowful experiences can inspire the most beautiful music. The show is in previews May 23-24. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; 2 p.m. Sundays starting June 3. $37-$47. 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-7063. Through June 24 —Brad Richason

Cinema in the Cemetery: The General

Pioneers and Soldiers Cemetery

After the horrendous winter we had, the joy of outdoor activities almost feels too wonderful to be possible. Case in point: spring and summer movies. Yes, you can leave your home and hang out in a beautiful place and watch a film. One place to do so is at the historic Pioneers and Soldiers Cemetery, which has an added dose of creepiness and beauty to enhance your movie-watching experience. Hosted by Trylon Cinema and the Friends of the Pioneers and Soldiers’ Cemetery, the series this week will be screening Buster Keaton’s The General, which Orson Welles once described as “the greatest film ever made.” It’s a silent work that’s funny and action-packed, taking place during the Civil War. The screening will be accompanied by local old-timey music group Dreamland Faces. 8:45 p.m. (dusk). $10. 2945 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-226-2122. —Sheila Regan

4th Annual Crawfish Boil

Bent Brewstillery

Three-day weekends are all about being lazy and enjoying good food. This Saturday, Bent Brewstillery will offer a feast to patrons looking for some Cajun-style eats. For the event, now in its fourth year, Bent will be boiling hundreds of pounds of live crawfish along with corn, potatoes, and, perhaps most importantly, spice. Chicken and sausage jambalaya will also be on the menu, as will hot dogs. A plate and a pint goes for $15 (while supplies last). The party will also include face-painting, snow cones, a photo booth, and the featured cocktail of the day, the Minnesota Hurricane, made with StormBringer, a barrel-aged spiced rum. Kids and pups are welcome. All ages. Noon to 10 p.m. Free. 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368. —Jessica Armbruster

Image courtesy Surly

SUNDAY 5.27

Slay Day

Surly Brewing Company

Get ready for your Memorial Day barbecue by sampling a brand-new summer offering from Surly: HeatSlayer Kölsch. The German-inspired beer is as flavorful as any Surly brew, but its lighter quality means it’s well-suited for summer day drinking. On Slay Day, a $30 ticket gets attendees all the HeatSlayer they care to drink, and all the grilled foods (meant to be paired with the new beer) that they can eat. The menu features brats, veggie sausages from Herbivorous Butcher, and pretzels. While HeatSlayer is the featured beer, interested imbibers can wander inside the climate-controlled beer hall for access to Surly’s many other options (at regular taproom price). There will also be yard games and live music outside. 1 to 5 p.m. $30 for 21+; $12 for under 18. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330. —Loren Green