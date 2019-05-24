Memorial Day weekend fashion ideas: Barbecues, weddings, and drinking at the beach

Traditionally, Memorial Day has meant a glorious three-day weekend with which to head to the cabin, plunk down at the beach with a paperback, hit up a BBQ, and drink all day. Or, you know, do all of those things in a 72-hour period before returning to the grind of the office.

In the meantime, you let us guide you to some good sartorial options regardless of what you get up to.

A BBQ

Rule number one: Don’t show up empty-handed. Bring booze, bring snacks, bring sparklers, or Instax film. In short: Bring the party. And bring your outfit A-game, because we’re celebrating. That means you’ll need your hands free, so stop by Golden Rule in Excelsior to nab one of their adorable new fanny packs from Baggu, which will probably become your summertime must-have. How sweet is that buttery yellow?

As for an ensemble, just say jumpsuit. Proper in Uptown has the cutest ones in easy-breezy fabrics, perfect for eating hot dogs or going for a long stroll. This blue beauty from Cliché will become a summer staple when it’s too hot to think.

Parc

A WEDDING

Ugh, who gets married on Memorial Day weekend? Just kidding! (Or am I?) If you’re hitting up a knot-tying ceremony at some point this weekend, dress for the advent of summer in seasonally-appropriate colors, prints, and silhouettes.

If the wedding is outdoors, wear flat shoes so as not to sink your heels in dirt and grass while playing yard games and opt for a more casual print or pattern, like gingham. Parc has the cutest, chic-est gingham pieces around, and guess what? Shop now through Tuesday and take 20% off your purchase online with code WKND or in store.

If the wedding is formal, that’s a great excuse to buy a designer dress or two. June Resale’s Instagram is full of drool-worthy gorgeousness right now, including pieces from Missoni, Just Cavalli and more.

Covered Uptown; beach towels at Target

THE BEACH

Last Memorial Day, we flirted with the 90s. This year, it seems a more moderate 75 degrees is what Mother Nature has settled on. Hey, that’s beach weather, right? In honor of summer, head to Target and pick up one of their adorable new Opalhouse beach towels; they’re colorful and come in a variety of fun, summery prints to make a statement at Cedar Lake or to pass out on if you’re hitting up Hidden Beach.

A tank dress in a luxuriously simple fabric will be your summer obsession, and Covered in Uptown has the perfect style that will take you from the beach (hello, cover-up central!) to happy hour.

Roe Wolfe

THE CABIN

Think cozy, comfy and casual, because a midday trip to Zorbaz is no occasion for a party dress. This tank top from Roe Wolfe really captures a summer vibe and looks adorable with cutoffs, and the sunglasses from Shwood are just trendy enough to make a splash — pun intended — on the pontoon.

Scarfshop

BACK TO THE OFFICE

Wear white! Kidding! The rule about “no white before Memorial Day” is totally outdated, so don’t wait for May 27 to don your best summer whites. A warm day or two does mean that your office will have the AC blasting from now until September, so pick up a lightweight cloud scarf from Scarfshop to stow in your desk drawers when the office AC is blasting.