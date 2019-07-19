Mega-sales, moving sales, and Sarah Edwards' closet: Upcoming fashion happening

Okay, sorry, bad joke... especially if you have had the misfortune of being stuck in a surprise midday downpour and have driven through puddles so deep they feel like ponds. However, there are some truly great shopping events going on over the next week. If you’re bored of the beach and sitting this weekend out from cabin life, check out these spotlight stops and sales.



Cliché Annual Sale

Head to the Wedge neighborhood’s Cliché on Saturday for their annual summer sale, featuring 20 percent off everything in the store and up to a whopping 90 percent off past-season items. The selection at Cliché is always fresh, fun, and relatively affordable. Stock up on colorful summer dresses, jumpsuits and shorts, or shop their beautifully curated selection of jewelry and accessories. You may just find a few treasures. (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Cliche, 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis)

Hazel & Rose

Hazel & Rose Moving Sale

The North Loop’s sustainable-chic boutique Hazel & Rose is leaving its apartment digs in the Borealis building and heading for the Winsome Goods shop/studio in Northeast. The store itself is closing on July 20, and will head to Winsome shortly thereafter. As they get ready to move, they’re slashing prices. Take an extra 40 percent off all sale items either in-store or online using the code “MOVINGSOON.” Tons of great pieces are now anywhere from 60 to 80 percent off, so don’t miss out. (Hazel & Rose Moving Sale, 117 N. Eighth Ave., Minneapolis)



Half Price Books Tent Sale

Love Half Price Books? Same! Love even cheaper books? Same! The fine folks at Half Price are throwing a tent sale in the parking lot of their St. Paul location from Thursday through Sunday as part of Highland Fest, and you’ll find books, music, and movies from the metro area’s Half Price locations, all for $2 and under. Whaaaaat? New library, here we come! (Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21. Half Price Books, 2041 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul)



Flying Pig Thrift Store Grand Opening

The Twin Cities is home to many great thrift stores, though we’ve recently suffered the loss of Unique Thrift, Valu Thrift, and the Lake Street and Bloomington Savers locations. While there are plenty of treasures to be found at Goodwill and Value Village, sometimes it’s the smaller thrifts that hold the best finds. (Hello, Old School by Steeple People.) Now the thrifting community can add Flying Pig Thrift Store to the mix. Flying Pig is a volunteer-run, co-op thrift store on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul, and it’s celebrating its grand opening with a party on July 20. Hunt for treasures and enjoy music, a silent auction, and a photo booth. (3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Flying Pig Thrift Store, 722 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; RSVP via Facebook and Eventbrite. Free.)

Shop Sarah Edwards' Closet

Local fashion fans know Sarah Edwards for her signature eclectic style. Next week, Edwards, an event organizer/community connector, is throwing a “shop my closet” event with a few local folks, including style writer and MNFashion director Jahna Peloquin. Artist Caitlin Karolczak will have vintage for sale, June Resale will have some pieces, and Milania Stile will have jewelry. Edwards will even style you in a look. Sip cocktails from Prairie Organics as you shop, because what’s better than a cocktail and a styling session? Nothing. (5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Canopy Minneapolis, 708 Third St. S., Minneapolis. RSVP via Facebook and Eventbrite. Free.)