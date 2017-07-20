MCBA opens 7 gallery shows at once (and other art happenings worth your time this week)

Traditional Norwegian Weaving: American Reboot



Where it’s at: Norway House: 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Traditional Norwegian weaving gets a contemporary spin in this group show that features 40 pieces by American textile artists. Employing techniques such as rhya (a type of Norwegian wool rug), tapestry, and other kinds of traditional weaving like krokbragd and skilbragd, the artists find fresh takes on centuries old traditions.

Why you should go: Find out about the intricate weaving practices in Norway while enjoying how American artists find their own approach those techniques. Marvel at the artisanship and innovation with this show.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

Book Art Biennial Exhibitions



Where it’s at: Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Suite 100, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The Minnesota Center for Book Arts is having not one, not two, but seven different exhibitions as part of its Book Art Biennial, taking place all around the Open Book center. That includes a poster art show organized by Amos Paul Kennedy Jr., a zine reading lounge in the main gallery, a “Water is Life” collection curated by local Anishinaabe poet Heid E. Erdrich, a readers' art show curated by Susan Hensel and Jeff Rathermel, the "End of Times 2” featuring letterpress art about the apocalypse, an exhibit about the art of resistance through the use of postage and correspondence by MCBA’s S. Helmes and the W. Gaglione Rubber Stamp Archive, and, lastly, “Meander,” featuring work by Alyssa Baguss.

Why you should go: There’s a reason Minneapolis is known as a top literary city in the country. It’s because of stuff like this. Meet book nerds, book artists, creators, and lit lovers who will come out for an evening of fun featuring a sweeping cavalcade of book-art delights.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday.

(Lauren Roche)

Bockley Summer Group Show



Where it’s at: Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st. St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artists represented by the Bockley Gallery -- including Kim Benson, Andrea Carlson, Barbara Kreft, Stuart Nielsen, Jim Proctor, Lauren Roche, Dietrich Sieling, and Elizabeth Simonson -- will share their work along with Barbara Kreft.

Why you should go: This show is a great chance to catch up on the latest work of the distinctive artistic voices that make up the Bockley cadre of artists. With Roche’s dreamlike visions, Sieling’s bursting energy, and Carlson’s ambitious takedowns of contemporary culture, it’ll be well worth a visit.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Yeah Maybe #19



Where it’s at: Yeah Maybe (2528 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis) and Cycles for Change at 26th and Franklin.

What it’s about: Yeah Maybe is partnering with Cycles for Change, a nonprofit bike shop that’s moving into in the neighborhood. Yeah Maybe is helping design the new shop, and they’ll be rounding up volunteers to help build and paint work benches from 1 to 6 p.m. Later that evening, there will be a reception at the gallery, which will include a barbecue, art by Colin Boyd, and music in the basement with local band Itch Princess. On Sunday, the’ll host a discussion with Boyd and the designers, including Katrina Matejcik, Alex Harry Chapin, Caitlin Dippo, Morgan Peterson, Robbie Seltzer, and Andy Delany.

Why you should go: Look, you could just plan on going to the art show, but why not also chip in with your muscles and help out a wonderful nonprofit working at the intersection of biking and social justice? The art and music will be all that much more sweeter after a few hours of giving back to the community.

When: 1-6 p.m. volunteering (sign up here). 6-10 p.m. reception at Yeah Maybe.