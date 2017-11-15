MCAD's epic art sale, Strange Girls at Modest Brewing: A-List 11.15-21

WEDNESDAY 11.15

Chris Bliss

Acme Comedy Co.

“I think I found a way to fix Medicare,” says comedian, speaker, and Bill of Rights proponent Chris Bliss. “It’s what I’m calling the ‘End-of-Life Early Buy-Out.’” Bliss explains that roughly 80 percent of Medicare costs are spent in the last 18 months of life on 5 percent of patients. “This is what is bankrupting the program. If you know someone is going to go through 12 months of incredible torture at a cost of one million dollars to the system, you go, ‘Look, it’s going to cost us one million dollars to keep you alive. Your family can go through hell together, and have a wonderfully bankrupt memory, or we’ll give you $450,000 to walk away now.’ It’s a marketplace solution.” Personally, Bliss has his own end-of-life plan. “Have you ever put down a dog? The whole thing only takes a few seconds,” he says. “I got to wondering if I can just have my vet come over when the time is right.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

More Than a Single Story: Men of Color in 2017

Minneapolis Central Library

This Wednesday, male writers of color will dig into the way they tell stories and how they deal with stereotypes and cultural representation. The talk will be moderated by the prolific David Mura, whose work includes novels, plays, memoir, and criticism. More Than a Single Story: Men of Color in 2017 is part of a series, taking place at venues across the Twin Cities, aimed at celebrating diverse voices and unpacking the complexities writers of marginalized backgrounds face. Featuring writers Anthony Ceballos, Keno Evol, Emmanuel Ortiz, Bao Phi, and Clarence White, the discussion will dig into topics like vulnerability, sexuality, fatherhood, relationships, racism, and how, as writers and artists, they create compelling work. Register to attend at www.hclib.org. 7 p.m. Free. 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-548-8000. —Sheila Regan

'Brimstone & Glory'

THURSDAY 11.16

Cine Latino Film Festival

St. Anthony Main Theatre

Now in its fifth year, the Cine Latino Film Festival brings a selection of new Spanish- and Portuguese-language flicks from countries including Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Portugal, Senegal, and the United States. The lineup this week includes 16 productions, nine of which were directed by women. Selections include The 4th Company, a tense drama that follows an inmate who plays for a gang-run football team in prison. Devil’s Freedom has victims and criminals anonymously sharing their experiences with violence. And no audiences will be sleeping during Brimstone & Glory, a film celebrating the National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico. For tickets and complete listings, visit mspfilm.org. $10-$25. 115 Main St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-4723. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Maggie Faris

The Joke Joint Comedy Club

With her short hair, newsboy cap, and glasses, Maggie Faris might give off a certain vibe. “I’m not a paper boy,” she tells an audience, “I’m just an adorable lesbian.” She’s perfectly comfortable sharing that fact. “No one cares anymore because it’s modern times,” she says. “No one gives a crap. I think gay people are a lot like left-handed people. There are not very many of us and we just scissor different.” She then explains scissoring. “It’s not a real thing, it’s something boys made up for their porn,” she notes. Faris, a Minneapolis native, has featured for Fortune Feimster, Michael Che, Maria Bamford, Daniel Tosh, Kathleen Madigan, and Louis Black, to name just a few. She’s also won several comedy competitions, including one that landed her a stint as the public-address announcer for the minor-league St. Paul Saints. She plans to follow up her first CD, Hot Lesbo Action, with a second, titled A Dingus Among Us, soon. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $14-$23. 801 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Lilydale; 651-330-9078. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Third Thursday: Art & Lit

Minneapolis Institute of Art

This Thursday event at Mia is all about the poetry of art and the art of poetry. Wander through the galleries to discover pop-up performances from poets. Will tarot readings make more sense when they’re in poetry form? Find out tonight. Hip-hop/alt-jazz group Seaberg will drop sage words and beats as well. Before heading to the party, sign up for My Mia to receive comped admission to “Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe.” 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. —Jessica Armbruster

MCAD’s 20th Art Sale

MCAD Gallery

Each year, MCAD hosts an epic art sale where every inch of the gallery space is utilized. There will be hundreds—perhaps thousands—of paintings, prints, photographs, and comics on the walls in rooms and hallways. There will be stacks of works to rifle through in every genre of creativity imaginable. There will be jewelry displayed in cases, pottery on shelves, and furniture and sculpture to examine. There will be tiny pieces and pieces big enough to cover an entire wall. There will be affordable works and spendy ones. Regardless of what you go home with, sales are all for a good cause, as proceeds will benefit the artists and the school’s scholarship fund. Thursday’s benefit party will feature drinks and apps, while Friday and Saturday’s happenings are more low-key. Don’t worry if Thursday’s ticket price is too high—there will still be plenty to explore on Friday and Saturday. Tickets and more info can be found at mcad.edu/artsale. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. $150 Thursday; $20 advance/$25 at the door Friday; free Saturday. 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 11.17

Local holiday shopping

Various locations

If we are to believe the changing of displays at Target, the holiday shopping season more or less began Halloween weekend. If you’re trying to support local businesses this year, you don’t have to wait until Small Business Saturday to do so. There are at least four great events this weekend alone. Things kick off Friday with the 2010 Artblok Holiday Sale (2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis), as the artists’ building, which formerly housed General Mills, will open its doors for all. You’ll find special artist receptions, demonstrations, and sales hosted by painters, printmakers, glass artists, jewelry designers, metalworkers, and more. The event is free, and hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Minneapolis Craft’za at the Grain Belt Brewery Bottling House (79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-465-0234) is always a popular event. Each day will feature around 60 artists working in highly giftable arts. Previous years have included paintings of Prince, cowhide wallets, and adorable hand-knit hats. This event is also free, and the hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The 12th Annual Green Gifts Fair is for those looking for enviro-friendly options. The event, at Midtown Global Market (920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041), features sustainable gifts, talks on how to reduce waste over the holidays, live music, prizes, and activities. Shop jewelry, baked goods, reusable wrapping paper, and fair-trade items. This event is Saturday-only, and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Finally, Northeast Farmers Market’s Winter Market kicks off this Sunday at Solar Arts by Chowgirls (711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis). This free happening runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and offers wares from local makers, artisans, and food vendors. There will also be kids’ activities and a Bloody Mary bar. The market takes place every third Sunday through March. —Jessica Armbruster

And Then There Were None

Theatre in the Round

For those whose sensibilities lean toward the darker side of human nature, Theatre in the Round Players has selected an ideal piece of holiday counterprogramming with And Then There Were None. One of the signature murder mysteries by Agatha Christie, grand dame of the genre, the play features all of the standards one might expect: an isolated location, a cast of morally dubious characters, a mysterious killer doling out death in increasingly imaginative fashion. More specifically, 10 strangers are brought to a deserted mansion on a remote island where they are each accused (via a recording) of harboring a dark secret. Soon after, the guests start turning up dead, murdered one by one in a manner paralleling an oft repeated nursery rhyme. It’s formulaic to be sure, but hard to complain when the ingredients are combined in such a delightfully macabre manner. Having regularly featured Christie works in previous seasons, Theatre in the Round Players undoubtedly understands the deft blend of suspense and humor that has continued to make these murder mysteries such perennial crowd-pleasers. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010. Through December 17 —Brad Richason

TU Dance

O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

For 14 years, TU Dance (the eponymously acronymic company created by Uri Sands and Toni Pierce-Sands) has been shattering our expectations of contemporary dance with gorgeous, politically challenging, and choreographically adventurous work—mostly by Sands himself. This concert includes a Sands work recently commissioned for Performa/Dance of Austin. Titled “Better Left Unsaid,” the piece has five dancers moving sinuously to the music of Bon Iver (who will be collaborating with TU on another work premiering at the Palace Theater in St. Paul in 2018). TU has also been busy building its repertory with dances by up-and-coming and established choreographers. New York-based Stefanie Batten Bland, who created a piece with a large net for Zenon Dance Company, will have a new work on the program. So will Marcus Jarrell Willis, who dances with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (where T and U met). Ron Brown’s lovely, resonant solo for Pierce-Sands, “Clear as Tear Water,” completes this fall program. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $22-$34. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6700. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Terrible, Thanks for Asking Live

Fitzgerald Theater

Sometimes life kicks you in the throat. And while everyone has been in a sad, messed-up place at one point or another, most people tend to tuck those feelings away and pretend everything is cool in order to make other people feel better. Nora McInerny doesn’t play that way. Roughly a year ago, the author and “notable widow” (her words) launched the Terrible, Thanks for Asking podcast through American Public Media, where she has discussions with real people who have experienced terrible shit and lived to tell about it. While the show may sound like a huge downer (which it can be sometimes because, you know, life can be a downer), it has also brought hope, humor, and a sense of togetherness for listeners. Now McInerny is taking her downloadable therapy session to the stage. This week, she’ll host a very special live version of TTFA at the Fitz. She’s bringing a stacked lineup of artists ready to talk feelings: Dessa will discuss the pull of bad relationships, and comedian Alyssa Limperis will perform live and then talk about her father’s death from brain cancer. The show is super sold-out, so if you don’t have tickets you’re going to have to find someplace else to cry for the night. 8 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-290-1200. —Patrick Strait

L-R: Dani Livingston, Jen Chilstrom, Sharyn Marrow

SATURDAY 11.18

Covenant: A Conspiracy of Strange Girls

Modist Brewing Company

This weekend, A Conspiracy of Strange Girls returns with a wonderfully witchy group show. The collective is all about women, queer, and non-binary folks supporting each other creatively while celebrating the weirder side of expression. At Modist Brewing, visual artists will come together to present works inspired by chosen families and the commitments we make to take care of those we love. Sales are for a good cause, as a portion of the proceeds will benefit Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria Community Recovery Fund. The artists will also be collecting winter wear (thermal underwear, coats, boots, gloves) for Avenues for Homeless Youth. The free opening reception is on Saturday, November 18, from 7 to 11 p.m., and will feature tunes from DJ Plunging Necklines and DJ Health Goth Mom, a tintype photobooth, live screenprinting, and tarot readings. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. Through December 16 —Jessica Armbruster

Cranksgiving Twin Cities 2017

Peace Coffee Shop-Wonderland Park

Donating food for the hungry is tight. Bike rides are tight. Scavenger hunts? Also tight. So when you put those three together, you have the makings of the tightest event of the Thanksgiving season. Cranksgiving is, quite simply, a food drive on two wheels. The premise is simple: Show up and register, receive a scavenger hunt manifest of items to collect (that also just happen to help feed the less fortunate), cruise along the easy 10-mile route, and then make it back and win sweet prizes. A slew of local businesses—including Pat’s Tap, the Alt, and Bryant-Lake Bowl—have donated loot, meaning you can score some gifts for your friends or for yourself before the Black Friday fistfights. All cyclists are welcome to participate, and this year there will even be an electric bike category. All you need is a bike, a bag, a lock, some shopping money, and a desire to help people, and you’re ready for the coolest food drive of all time. Find more info at www.cranksgiving.org. 2 to 5 p.m. Free; bring cash for groceries. 3262 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-877-7760. —Patrick Strait

Made in Cuba: Recycling Memory and Culture, Part II

Squirrel Haus Arts

In 1991, the Center for Cuban Studies in New York City spearheaded a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department to reverse the U.S. government’s treatment of original art coming from Cuba as an illegal import. They won. This exhibition, which parallels the Walker Art Center’s “Adios Utopia,” highlights more than 70 Cuban artists whose works (unlike those at the Walker) can be purchased. Many pieces are mashups of politics and pop culture, all through a distinctly Cuban sensibility that is at once provocative and poignant. The range of styles and media is scintillating. In addition to photography and posters, there are paintings, prints, folk art, sculpture, ceramics, and clothing. The opening will be a take on Havana’s Fábrica del Arte Cubano (Cuban Art Factory), with music, movies, snacks, and drinks from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 18. Free. 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712. Through January 14, 2018 —Camille LeFevre

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Jungle Theater

Co-written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, the buoyant Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley serves as a sequel to Jane Austen’sPride and Prejudice, returning audiences to the stately grounds two years after the events of the original novel. Miss Bennet reunites cherished characters with a style and familiarity attuned to the source material, imaginatively depicting the course of their lives as they reunite for Christmas at the home of Fitzwilliam and Elizabeth (Bennet) Darcy. Most surprising is the play’s decision to focus on the middle Bennet child, Mary, a talented but dour personality in Austen’s novel. Miss Bennet shows another side of Mary, as she is romantically smitten with Mr. Darcy’s cousin, the equally introverted Arthur de Bourgh. Headlining the cast are Christian Bardine and JuCoby Johnson under the direction of Christina Baldwin, who previously demonstrated her finesse with these characters during her critically acclaimed helming of the 2016 production of Sense and Sensibility at the Guthrie. The show is in previews November 15-17. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $35-$45; $15 preview shows. 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-7063. Through December 30 —Brad Richason

SUNDAY 11.19

Loop the Loop

The Basement Bar

This Sunday, the North Loop will bring cyclists together to bike and enjoy beer for a good cause: the Aliveness Project, which offers resources and support to those with HIV. Meet at the Basement Bar for this 2.7-mile scenic ride. Along the way, folks will be invited to enjoy drink specials at Pryes, Inbound Brew Co., and Fulton tap rooms. Meanwhile, should you get hungry, an event wristband scores you free hot dogs at Basement Bar. All proceeds benefit the Aliveness Project. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. $20. 515 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-444-7469. —Jessica Armbruster