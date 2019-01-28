Matt & Kim on Nicollet, Coconut Beer Week, 'Cool Runnings': 5 free things to do this week

The Office Trivia Night

BlackStack Brewing

Bar trivia in the Twin Cities can’t be contained to general knowledge. These days we’re testing our knowledge on very specific pop-culture topics. This Monday at BlackStack is all about The Office, the beloved and long-running series about DunderMifflin and its employees. Can you quote Michael Scott? Can you list some of Jim’s crazier pranks over the years? How well do you know Angela’s cats? Test your mettle tonight. There will be beer, there will be food from Gastrotruck, and there will be prizes. Monday, 7-9 p.m. 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-369-2932.

Eat Street Cinema: Cool Runnings

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen is screening one of the most feel-good Jamaican-themed movies of all time: Cool Runnings. The beloved film is based on the story of the Jamaican bobsled team, a group of men living in a tropical country who dream of making it to the Winter Olympics. Spoiler alert: Since their debut in 1988, they made it to the Olympics numerous times, have set records, and have taken gold at other international competitions. The movie screening will be followed by a dance party. Popcorn is free, and Red Stripes will be on happy hour for $3. Tuesday, 7 p.m. to midnight. 2524 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-345-5637.

Coconut Beer Week

Urban Growler Brewing Company

This week, Urban Growler is getting a little tropical with Coconut Week: a celebration of unique brews inspired by the tropical fruit. Each day, a new brew will be tapped at 11:30 a.m., and available until supplies run out. The week’s schedule includes Mounds Oatmeal Stout (Tue.), Coconut Cowbell Cream Ale (Wed.), Coconut De-Lovely Porter (Thu.), Mai Tai Double Cream Ale (Fri.), Coconut Curry IPA (Sat.), and a Pina Colada White Stout (Sun.). Wednesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793.

Music on the Mall: Matt & Kim

Nicollet Mall

At this street festival you can pretend that you’re at a summertime concert (but dress appropriately for the weather -- it’s hella cold out there). Chipper cheerleaders Matt & Kim will be singing their enthusiastic tunes onstage, with DJ Shannon Blowtorch warming crowds up first. Nearby bars and restaurants will be opening their outdoor patios during festivities, and other activities will be found in the neighborhood. Thursday, 4:30-9:30 p.m. Nicollet Ave. (aim for Nicollet Avenue and South Eighth Street, near the IDS Building), Minneapolis.

House of Divine Inaugural Ball

Muddy Waters

It’s ball time at Muddy Waters this week, and the Lyn-Lake restaurant will be extra fancy. Folks interested in walking should show up in their “body-positive” best, as this is the night’s theme. Sasha Divine, Mother of the House of Divine Cassadine, will be selecting the most fabulous to strut their stuff in front of the crowd. The evening will also offer drink specials, include $5 Indeed pints, Crown Royal, and Crown Apple. Thursday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. 2933 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2232.