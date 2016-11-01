Marlon James' cozy Minneapolis loft featured in the New York Times

You know you've really made, however, it when the New York Times comes knocking on your door in hopes of photographing your home for the men's style section.

This week, the newspaper toured the Jamaican transplant's Minneapolis loft and, unlike the homes of many folks in working in various writerly professions, James' apartment is far from a slob's hoarder den.

"... I always loved the idea of the living room as social space," he tells the paper from his Sears Building apartment. "As a writer, I’m alone most of my time, so I like entertaining. There will be wine and olives out and people over. Usually, I’m cooking Jamaican food."

The cozy room features bookshelves, plants, and furniture arranged to encourage conversation. Also crucial: no TV.

The article and photo tour includes a campy/colorful sculpture from Minneapolis' Go Home Furnishings ("a room needs to have one piece of kitsch or whimsy that you can laugh at") and James' take on Bob Dylan winning the Nobel Prize in Literature ("I was ecstatic when he won it.").

You can peek inside his place and read more about his aesthetic philosophy here.